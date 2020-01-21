Business Aviation’s Sustainability Commitment Highlighted At 2020 World Economic Forum

A global coalition focused on business aviation sustainability today welcomed two new carbon-reduction initiatives for Davos-bound flights at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF), starting Jan. 21, in Davos, Switzerland.

The Business Aviation Coalition for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF Coalition), in conjunction with the World Economic Forum and Zurich Airport, has secured agreements to make SAF available for aircraft departing the airport.

At an event held Jan. 20 at Zurich Airport to demonstrate the fuels’ viability, organizers thanked officials with WEF and the airport for their collaboration with industry stakeholders in support of the demonstration.

Additionally, under a payment-transfer initiative known as “book-and-claim,” operators flying to Davos are, for the first time, able to purchase SAF supplies, even at airports where SAF is not available. The initiative will be in place at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport (TEB) outside New York City, Laurence G. Hanscom Field (BED) in Bedford, Mass., and Dulles International Airport (IAD), outside Washington, DC. Simply put, SAF will be apportioned to the purchasing aircraft at TEB, BED and IAD, and consumed through a routine operation at California’s Van Nuys Airport (VNY).

Leaders with the coalition stakeholder groups applauded both initiatives, which were made possible through the efforts of Jet Aviation, Neste and World Fuels.

“NATA commends the SAF Coalition and our members from all segments of the supply chain for their dedication and innovation in advancing a number of sustainable firsts for the business aviation industry,” stated National Air Transportation Association (NATA) COO Timothy Obitts. “These milestones demonstrate that meaningful change can be achieved through partnerships, education and collaboration.”

“Business aviation aims to be a catalyst in the transition to cleaner and more sustainable transport. The new SAF programme brings us one step closer,” said Juergen Wiese, chairman of the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA). “This week at Davos, business aviation is laying the foundation of a physical, and traceable, SAF supply chain around the world.”

“It is paramount that business aviation stimulates supply and demand for SAF, which is a linchpin to our industry’s sustainability commitments. These initiatives complement efficiency gains garnered through more efficient aircraft and engine designs and leveraging performance-based navigation, which is enabled through advanced avionics,” said Pete Bunce, general aviation manufacturers association (GAMA) president and CEO.

“Business jet operators and their stakeholders around the world can and should request SAF when fueling their tanks,” said Kurt Edwards, director general of IBAC. “The demand for SAF is the game changer for more production, and the time is now to bring the supply to our industry and demonstrate that thousands of aircraft are ready to fly with SAF.”

“Business aviation has long been committed to the sustainability of flight,” said National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) President and CEO Ed Bolen. “As we continue working toward increased availability of sustainable fuels, we know that these initiatives are key to moving the industry toward a carbon-neutral future, this week, and in the years to come.”

Business aviation groups have been working for decades to decrease the industry’s emissions footprint, as part of the larger Business Aviation Commitment on Climate Change.