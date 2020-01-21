HDR’s Lisa Reece Named Woman of the Year by the Women’s Transportation Seminar Inland Empire Chapter

This is the first time in the chapter’s history that a woman from the private sector has been recognized with the award.

HDR
Jan 21st, 2020
Hdr Lisa Reece
HDR

HDR’s Lisa Reece has been honored as the 2019 Woman of the Year by the Women’s Transportation Seminar Inland Empire Chapter. This is the first time in the chapter’s history that a woman from the private sector has been recognized with the award.

“Professionally, this is the greatest honor of my career," Reece said. "I am humbled to be recognized." Reece is the company's transportation client development leader for Southern California.

A founding member of the WTS-IE chapter, she has held various positions on the board for the past 15 years, including president, vice president and scholarship chair. She took the lead in creating and fundraising for the Susan Van Note Scholarship, including an initial $10,000 donation from HDR.

More recently, through her work on the San Gorgonio Girl Scouts Council Board, Reece helped create a partnership with several transportation agencies to introduce more than 500 girls to transportation careers. These transportation agencies collaborated to offer programming to girls from elementary through high school. The various programs demonstrated how to use the transportation network, and showcased career opportunities in environmental, engineering, planning, traffic and materials testing.

Early last year, Reece was awarded the Girls Scouts Council’s highest award for fundraising and community collaboration after she helped them obtain an HDR Foundation grant. It provided 50 sets of earth science equipment for the ongoing environmental education programs offered at the Skyland Ranch Camp. 

“Lisa’s honor is incredibly well-deserved as one of the founding members of WTS-IE as well as all of her efforts to connect women to new opportunities,” said Maggie Walsh, HDR vice president and chair of the WTS International board of directors. “She collaborates across public and private industries to enhance infrastructure in the region, and to help educate and prepare those who will be leading the efforts in the future.”

The Woman of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding role model in the transportation industry. It is designed to raise the visibility of WTS in local communities and to highlight a woman who has had a significant impact on transportation in the area.


