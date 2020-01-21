Passengers from Germany, Belarus and the UK Are the Most Active Wi-Fi Users at Domodedovo

In 2019, total Wi-Fi traffic at Moscow Domodedovo Airport amounted to 256 terabytes. Domodedovo’s Internet connection does not have time or data limits. The average data consumption per user amounted to 260 MB.

Free Wi-Fi is one of the most popular services at the airport. To connect, you can use SMS identification by sending a short message or entering your phone number to receive a verification code. You can also call +7 495 021 20 21, and your phone will automatically connect to Wi-Fi. Last year, three quarters of passengers preferred the latter way of connection.



