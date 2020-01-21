ANC Ends Year with Nation’s Second Best On-time Departure Record

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) continued its record of performance excellence, ending 2019 as the No. 2 airport in the nation for timely departures among the top 60 airports, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Some 89 percent of all flights left ANC on time, despite challenges posed by weather and a major runway construction project. This is the sixth consecutive year that the airport’s on-time departure rate has been between 87 percent and 92 percent. Arrivals to ANC have also been very punctual, with the on-time arrival rate varying between 82 percent and 88 percent during the same period.

ANC credits the hard work of the many employees involved with airport operations for keeping departures moving along as efficiently as possible, including:

107 nationally-recognized airfield maintenance employees who maintain safe surfaces for passengers and planes to come and go from the terminals;

129 facilities personnel who keep the baggage belts moving, jetways operational and terminals pristine;

ground crew who service aircraft and ensure baggage arrives at the correct destination;

fuelers and deicers who brave the elements;

and the air traffic controllers who coordinate a symphony of aircraft movements.

“This is a Team ANC achievement. The culture of excellence at ANC really shows with the work ethic of our teams on the ground, and throughout the terminals,” said Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak. “This high level of performance is a testament to the hard working folks that keep the airport moving through construction, snow, ice, freezing fog, freezing rain, a 7.1 earthquake and anything else Mother Nature can throw at us.”



