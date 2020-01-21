ANC Ends Year with Nation’s Second Best On-time Departure Record

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) continued its record of performance excellence, ending 2019 as the No. two airport in the nation for timely departures among the top 60 airports, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
Jan 21st, 2020

 Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) continued its record of performance excellence, ending 2019 as the No. 2 airport in the nation for timely departures among the top 60 airports, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Some 89 percent of all flights left ANC on time, despite challenges posed by weather and a major runway construction project. This is the sixth consecutive year that the airport’s on-time departure rate has been between 87 percent and 92 percent. Arrivals to ANC have also been very punctual, with the on-time arrival rate varying between 82 percent and 88 percent during the same period.

ANC credits the hard work of the many employees involved with airport operations for keeping departures moving along as efficiently as possible, including:

  • 107 nationally-recognized airfield maintenance employees who maintain safe surfaces for passengers and planes to come and go from the terminals;
  • 129 facilities personnel who keep the baggage belts moving, jetways operational and terminals pristine;
  • ground crew who service aircraft and ensure baggage arrives at the correct destination;
  • fuelers and deicers who brave the elements;
  • and the air traffic controllers who coordinate a symphony of aircraft movements.

“This is a Team ANC achievement. The culture of excellence at ANC really shows with the work ethic of our teams on the ground, and throughout the terminals,” said Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak. “This high level of performance is a testament to the hard working folks that keep the airport moving through construction, snow, ice, freezing fog, freezing rain, a 7.1 earthquake and anything else Mother Nature can throw at us.”


 

 

More in Airports
Shane O Hare
Melbourne Airport Welcomes New Chief of Aviation – Shane O’Hare
Melbourne Airport is pleased to announce it has welcomed Shane O’Hare into the business as chief of aviation.
Jan 21st, 2020
Business Aviation’s Sustainability Commitment Highlighted At 2020 World Economic Forum
A global coalition focused on business aviation sustainability today welcomed two new carbon-reduction initiatives for Davos-bound flights at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF), starting Jan. 21, 2020, in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 21st, 2020
Hdr Lisa Reece
HDR’s Lisa Reece Named Woman of the Year by the Women’s Transportation Seminar Inland Empire Chapter
This is the first time in the chapter’s history that a woman from the private sector has been recognized with the award.
Jan 21st, 2020
ANS Finland Selects Rohde and Schwarz to Modernize its ATC Voice Communications System
Rohde & Schwarz will upgrade Finland’s air traffic control (ATC) communications infrastructure with its IP-based R&S VCS-4G solution.
Jan 21st, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Parking Industry Exhibition Moves to San Diego for 2020
Jan 21st, 2020
Southwest Florida International Airport Reports Record-Breaking December and Year-End Traffic
Jan 21st, 2020
Routes and AFRAA sign agreement to help drive growth for the Africa aviation market.
Routes and AFRAA Sign Agreement to Help Drive Growth for the Africa Aviation Market
Jan 21st, 2020
Ana2階出発ラウンジ シーティングエリア 200114
ANA to Open New Lounge in Narita International Airport on March 29
Jan 21st, 2020
SSP to Acquire Station Food Travel Catering Business From DB Station&Service
Jan 21st, 2020
Farnborough Airport Announces Record Air Traffic Movements for Third Consecutive Year
Jan 21st, 2020
DSE 2020 to Feature a Wide Variety of New Product Offerings
Jan 21st, 2020
Delta Bolsters Miami Network to Support Industry-Leading Partnership with LATAM
Jan 21st, 2020
Heathrow Baggage Workers to Strike Over Pay
Jan 21st, 2020