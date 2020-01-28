HNTB Grows Aviation Practice in Miami Office to Help Provide Solutions to Clients Throughout South Florida

HNTB Corporation is growing in Miami to help address the area’s increasing aviation needs. The firm hired Maria Mendoza, Andrea Herdocia, Xue Li and Ricardo Martinez – four veteran professionals who add expertise to the firm’s portfolio in South Florida. They all are based in the firm’s Miami office.

“These new hires boost the firm’s expertise for aviation clients across South Florida, as airports look to expand capital improvement programs to meet a growing demand in both passenger and cargo aviation business,” said Albert Hernandez, PE, HNTB’s South Florida aviation project director and vice president. “We are honored they have joined HNTB and chosen to work on some of the most significant aviation projects in the country.”

Maria Mendoza, AIA, joined as senior architect. She has a proven record of delivering major architectural projects over the past 36 years, including work in South Florida at Miami International Airport, the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, The United States Courthouse Building in Miami, as well as airport projects in Mexico City, Mexico and Doha, Qatar. Mendoza earned her degree in Architecture from the Universidad Simon Bolivar in Caracas, Venezuela.

Andrea Herdocia, Associate AIA, joined as an architectural designer. She brings more than 10 years of experience in designing and supervising urban development, housing and residential projects. Her work includes a wide range of infrastructure, industrial, mixed-use, offices and commercial projects. She received a bachelor’s degree in Architecture, two postgraduates in Sustainable Architecture and Construction and Project Management, and a master’s degree in Business Administration from American University in Managua, Nicaragua.

Xue Li, Ph.D., PE, joined as engineering project manager. He has more than 20 years of experience managing and designing capital improvement projects in airports and other comprehensive urban infrastructure projects for both civilian and military clients. He promotes and implements the latest technologies to help airports develop and maintain their asset/pavement management systems. He served two terms on two Transportation Research Board committees and currently sits on a TRB project panel.

Xue has provided a variety of services at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport, and numerous governmental facilities. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Dalian University of Technology, and Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

Ricardo-Javier Martinez, PE, joined as senior mechanical engineer. He has a broad range of experience in fields including heating, ventilation and air conditioning, robotics, control systems and construction and project management. Project experience in South Florida includes work at Paramount Fort Lauderdale, Brickell House, Palmetto General Hospital, and the Miami Cancer Institute. He received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Florida State University and a master’s degree in Engineering Management from Florida International University.

Around the state, HNTB proudly serves the Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport in a variety of roles, and previously worked at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The firm has actively provided aviation services in Florida for 65 years.



