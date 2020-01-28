HNTB Grows Aviation Practice in Miami Office to Help Provide Solutions to Clients Throughout South Florida

Maria Mendoza, Andrea Herdocia, Xue Li, Ricardo Martinez bolster firm’s capacity supporting airport capital improvement projects.

Jan 28th, 2020
Xue Li
HNTB

HNTB Corporation is growing in Miami to help address the area’s increasing aviation needs. The firm hired Maria Mendoza, Andrea Herdocia, Xue Li and Ricardo Martinez – four veteran professionals who add expertise to the firm’s portfolio in South Florida. They all are based in the firm’s Miami office.

“These new hires boost the firm’s expertise for aviation clients across South Florida, as airports look to expand capital improvement programs to meet a growing demand in both passenger and cargo aviation business,” said Albert Hernandez, PE, HNTB’s South Florida aviation project director and vice president. “We are honored they have joined HNTB and chosen to work on some of the most significant aviation projects in the country.”

Maria Mendoza, AIA, joined as senior architect. She has a proven record of delivering major architectural projects over the past 36 years, including work in South Florida at Miami International Airport, the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, The United States Courthouse Building in Miami, as well as airport projects in Mexico City, Mexico and Doha, Qatar. Mendoza earned her degree in Architecture from the Universidad Simon Bolivar in Caracas, Venezuela.

Andrea Herdocia, Associate AIA, joined as an architectural designer. She brings more than 10 years of experience in designing and supervising urban development, housing and residential projects. Her work includes a wide range of infrastructure, industrial, mixed-use, offices and commercial projects. She received a bachelor’s degree in Architecture, two postgraduates in Sustainable Architecture and Construction and Project Management, and a master’s degree in Business Administration from American University in Managua, Nicaragua.

Xue Li, Ph.D., PE, joined as engineering project manager. He has more than 20 years of experience managing and designing capital improvement projects in airports and other comprehensive urban infrastructure projects for both civilian and military clients. He promotes and implements the latest technologies to help airports develop and maintain their asset/pavement management systems. He served two terms on two Transportation Research Board committees and currently sits on a TRB project panel.

Xue has provided a variety of services at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport, and numerous governmental facilities. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Dalian University of Technology, and Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

Ricardo-Javier Martinez, PE, joined as senior mechanical engineer. He has a broad range of experience in fields including heating, ventilation and air conditioning, robotics, control systems and construction and project management. Project experience in South Florida includes work at Paramount Fort Lauderdale, Brickell House, Palmetto General Hospital, and the Miami Cancer Institute. He received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Florida State University and a master’s degree in Engineering Management from Florida International University.

Around the state, HNTB proudly serves the Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport in a variety of roles, and previously worked at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The firm has actively provided aviation services in Florida for 65 years.


More in Airports
Heathrow Kickstarts the Decade with Appointments Set to Transform the Assistance Experience
Disability campaigner Helen Dolphin MBE and experienced equality and inclusion regulator Keith Richards have both been named as co-chairs of the Heathrow Access Advisory Group (HAAG).
Jan 28th, 2020
Cvg Airport
Eight New Food and Beverage Options Coming to CVG Airport
Contract with SSP America brings more local, national and healthy flavors.
Jan 28th, 2020
Calline Sanchez
Debi Chess, Calline Sanchez Elected Newest Members of the Tucson Airport Authority
Debi Chess and Calline Sanchez were elected at the Tucson Airport Authority’s Annual Meeting Jan. 27 as new members of the authority.
Jan 27th, 2020
2019 TUS Passenger Numbers Grow To Make it Airport’s Fifth Biggest Year
Airline passenger numbers at Tucson International Airport (TUS) grew by 5 percent in 2019 to almost 3.8 million – the fifth busiest year in the airport’s history, according to statistics released at the Tucson Airport Authority’s annual meeting Jan. 27.
Jan 27th, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Angie Wessinger 5e2f59973d7b4
Premier Private Jets Hires Angie Wessinger as Director of Charter Sales
Her career success has been proven by her customer retention and well exceeding her sales goals throughout her career.
Jan 27th, 2020
Hms Host
Southern Grounds Set to Open at Jacksonville International Airport
HMSHost brings JAX travelers a new local business opening this fall.
Jan 27th, 2020
Aéroports Côte d’Azur Unveils its Program to Put an End to Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Just 10 Years
France’s first 100 percent carbon-neutral airport group, which has been implementing an ambitious policy to reduce its environmental footprint for more than 15 years.
Jan 27th, 2020
Asa 5e1f8098b879b
AirportIQ Situational Awareness (ASA)
ASA is an advanced dispatch and response technology that fuses critical data and immediately provides comprehensive situational awareness.
Jan 27th, 2020
Orlando International Named ‘Best Large Airport’ In USA Today 10Best Contest
Jan 27th, 2020
$44 Million Project Launches to Put Clean Freight Equipment at CA Ports, Rail Yards, Airports, Warehouses as Delivery Economy Booms, Climate Concerns Grow
Jan 27th, 2020
AirMundo
Jan 27th, 2020
Taxi Fares Rise at European Airports
Average cost for a taxi ride is 41 EUR / 35 GBP; Spanish and Turkish airports are much cheaper
Jan 27th, 2020
Award Winners (2)
ATSSA Announces Winners of Five National Awards
The American Traffic Safety Services Association is pleased to announce winners of the Industry Achievement Award, the National Safety Award, Foundation Champion Award, Mark of Excellence Award and National Media Award.
Jan 27th, 2020