Miami International Airport Announces Plans for $600 Million in Improvements

Miami International Airport (MIA) announced plans for a multi-million dollar improvements that will benefit travelers and create jobs.

According to MIA, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners approved construction of the new Concourse K at Miami International Airport (MIA). This $600 million project expansion will include six new contactless gates, a ground support equipment maintenance facility, improved baggage handling systems, and critical airport infrastructure upgrades.

The transformation could come 22 years after the airport completed a similar upgrade, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

It’s also part of the ambitious, multi-million dollar plan known as Modernization in Action, which aims to elevate and optimize MIA’s capabilities after a sustained increase in operations, with record numbers of passengers and cargo at the facility.

Levine Cava said that MIA “has not seen a terminal expansion since 2007, so this is a truly transformative milestone for our airport.”

“The launch of Concourse K will not only increase capacity and create thousands of new jobs, but will also strengthen MIA’s role as a premier global gateway,” the mayor said, championing the vision of “a stronger, more vibrant airport—one that uplifts our community, welcomes the world, and propels our economy into the future.”

The new Corridor K aims to simultaneously improve service, safety, and operational flow. Construction will begin following a groundbreaking ceremony this summer, with completion scheduled for spring 2029.

At the close of 2024, MIA reported a new record, serving 56 million passengers, up from 2023’s milestone of 52 million. Last year, it also set a cargo record, handling more than 3 million tons of cargo.

The Modernization in Action plan prepares Miami Airport to handle 77 million passengers and 5 million tons of cargo by 2040.

What improvements are coming?

▪ Construction of an aircraft parking platform and a hydrant system for aviation fuel.

▪ Installation of two new baggage replenishment carousels.

▪ Improvement of the existing baggage handling system to connect the Central and South Terminals.