Jamestown Regional Airport Receives $2.2 Million Grant for Expansion

May 14—The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration awarded $2.2 million to the Jamestown Regional Airport Authority through the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R- N.D., announced Tuesday, May 13.

The $2.2 million will be used to expand an existing 9,450-square-foot building at Jamestown Regional Airport to store snow-removal equipment and sand. The building will be expanded by 1,500 square feet to bring Jamestown Regional Airport into conformity with current standards.

The Airport Infrastructure Grant program was established by the fully-paid-for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide airports with funding for modernization and safety projects. Since its creation, airports in North Dakota have received over $49 million in program funding, Cramer said.

© 2025 The Jamestown Sun (Jamestown, N.D.). Visit www.jamestownsun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.