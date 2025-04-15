Long Beach Airport Completes $16 Million Terminal Roadway Improvements Project

The Long Beach Airport celebrated the completion of its Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, with a gathering that featured historic cars, music and more.

The $16 million project was intended to improve vehicular and passenger flow along the Donald Douglas Drive loop and provide additional enhancements for those with mobility challenges. The project began in January 2024 and was recently completed.

In commemoration, city leaders arrived at the celebration, via the improved roadway, in historic cars from the Long Beach Model T Club, while the Poly High School drumline performed for attendees and travelers on Monday.

The project supplemented existing Americans with Disabilities Act features, such as improving curb access ramps, signage and handrails at drop-off and pick-up areas, and provides a clear path of travel to public transportation and public parking facilities. The lighting in front of the main drop-off and pick-up area was also improved.

Long Beach Airport celebrated the completion of its Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Poly High School drumline performed at the Long Beach Airport’s celebration of its completed Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Councilmember Megan Kerr and Rep. Robert Garcia rode in a historic car during the Long Beach Airport’s celebration of its completed Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Vice Mayor Roberto Uranga rode in a historic car during the Long Beach Airport’s celebration of its completed Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Cynthia Guidry, director of the Long Beach Airport, rode in a historic car during the Long Beach Airport’s celebration of its completed Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Cynthia Guidry, director of the Long Beach Airport, at the Long Beach Airport’s celebration of its completed Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Vice Mayor Roberto Uranga at the Long Beach Airport’s celebration of its completed Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Fifth District Councilmember Megan Kerr at the Long Beach Airport’s celebration of its completed Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Rep. Robert Garcia, D- Long Beach, at the Long Beach Airport’s celebration of its completed Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Rep. Robert Garcia, D- Long Beach, at the Long Beach Airport’s celebration of its completed Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

(L-R) Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert, Vice Mayor Roberto Uranga, Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry, Councilmember Megan Kerr, Rep. Robert Garcia, and City Attorney Dawn McIntosh cutting a cake at the Long Beach Airport’s celebration of its completed Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Long Beach Airport celebrated the completion of its Terminal Roadway Improvements Project on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Christina Merino, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

“This modern infrastructure project is a testament to the ways that the Long Beach Airport continues to look past our first 100 years into the next 100 years,” said Councilmember Megan Kerr, whose Fifth District includes the airport. “With these roadway upgrades finished, we’re excited to see an even better flow of traffic, more opportunities to be dropped off and picked up in really accessible ways.”

The Terminal Roadway Improvements Project is one of nine that comprise the municipal airport’s ongoing strategic pre-security enhancements. About $10.6 million of the project was funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the remainder was funded by airport revenue, according to the facility’s website.

“All these developments at the Long Beach Airport have made traveling even more efficient, from curb to gate,” said Vice Mayor Roberto Uranga. “Beyond major developments such as this, Long Beach Airport continues to redefine what it means to travel well.”

City officials were joined by community members and various other representatives, including business partners who made the project possible.

“In my opinion, and I now have been to many, many airports,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, D- Long Beach, “this is the best airport in the country.

“It’s so convenient; everyone who flies out of here says it’s their favorite airport,” Garcia added. “We’re grateful that this is just another improvement in a long line of improvements still to come.”

Garcia also announced the introduction of the bipartisan Cutting Lead Exposure and Aviasion Relief Skies Act to protect the health of communites near airports by reducing lead emissions from aviation fuel and accelerating the transition to unleaded alternatives.

Other recent improvements to the Long Beach Airport include mechanical and structural improvements to its 1941 Historic Terminal. Future improvements will include a rental car ready return lot and a ground transportation center, according to the airport’s website.

“It’s just been amazing to be part of this inherited legacy of this municipal airport, and contribute to the work that’s been done over the years,” said Cynthia Guidry, director of the Long Beach Airport, “and to ensure that our modern travelers, our travelers for today and for the future, have a wonderful airport to use.”

