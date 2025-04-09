Stillwater Regional Airport Named Airport of the Year by OAOA

The Oklahoma Airport Operators Association has named Stillwater Regional Airport and Director Kellie Reed as its top honorees.

OAOA named Stillwater Regional Airport the Airport of the Year and Reed was named Manager of the Year. OAOA made the official announcement April 1.

The award recognizes “outstanding contributions to the aviation community in Oklahoma,” according to a Thursday news release.

Reed was named SWO director in July 2023. OAOA said Reed “has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to enhancing the operations and success of the airport.”

“Under her guidance, the airport has seen significant improvements in both infrastructure and community engagement, positioning Stillwater Regional Airport as a key asset to the state’s aviation network,” the release reads.

According to OAOA, SWP has “made significant strides in enhancing safety, expanding services, and fostering a positive economic impact on the Stillwater community. Its commitment to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction has set a high standard for airports across the state.”

The awards were announced April 1 at the Shangri-La Resort in Afton, Oklahoma.

“This year’s awardees exemplify the exceptional leadership and innovation we see across Oklahoma’s aviation industry,” former association president Austin Wheeler said in the release. “Kellie Reed’s dedication and vision have been instrumental in the success of Stillwater Regional Airport, and we are thrilled to celebrate her as our Airport Manager of the Year. Similarly, Stillwater Regional Airport’s achievements serve as an inspiration to all airports in the state, and we are proud to recognize them as Airport of the Year.”

