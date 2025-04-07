Monmouth County Executive Airport Acquisition Bid Comes to an End

Monmouth County officials are ending their pursuit to acquire a local airfield deemed an asset to the area’s economy after being reassured of at least $1 million in investments to maintain the property.

County officials appeared determined to control the Monmouth County Executive Airport, contemplating eminent domain laws to take over the 746-acre property in Wall Township using taxpayer funds.

Monmouth County commissioners passed a resolution last month formally ending their acquisition bid.

The county was poised to take over the land, also known as the Monmouth Jet Center, in the early 2000s, trying again in 2023 after the last attempt failed. However, the airport’s owner, Alan Aantaki, the president and majority stockholder of Wall Herald Corp., the airport’s owner, has vowed to hold on to the land.

“With the county’s decision to withdraw its claim on my property, I can resume my dream to make the airport into the first-class facility I have always dreamt it would become,” Aantaki said in a statement sent to NJ Advance Media from his publicist. “Instead of investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawyers, I can now invest millions in the airport.”

Aantaki had criticized county officials for exploring eminent domain laws to acquire the property in Wall Township. Recently, he accused county officials of taking over the airport to benefit a studio Netflix is preparing to build a short drive away, New Jersey Monitor reported in January.

In their resolution passed March 13, county commissioners cited Antaki taking “positive steps” toward preserving the airfield for airplanes, calling the facility an “economic driver” for the area.

The resolution said ownership secured $1 million in state grants to help preserve the airport, specifically its runway. Aantaki also gave county officials the “right of first refusal” to ensure the property remains an airport, should he ever desire to sell.

“My goal has always been to continue making the airport safer, while growing the airport as an economic engine for Monmouth County and surrounding areas,” Aantaki said. “I look forward to now making that dream a reality. I want the airport to continue to be a community resource and hope to work with local governments to help further the interests of young people in aviation careers.”

County officials said the resolution was formed from meetings between Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone and Aantaki. The two discussed ways to preserve the airport besides its infrastructure, including ways to stoke public engagement and hands-on opportunities for Brookdale Community College students interested in aviation careers.

“This meeting marked an important step forward in our path to securing a brighter future for Monmouth Executive Airport,” Arnone said in a statement. “Preliminary findings from our outside consultant, Merchant Aviation, together with recent positive updates, give us the assurances we needed.”

Formerly used by skydiving excursions and Jersey Shore banner plans, the airport in Wall Township is used by an array of privately owned plans. Jets carrying Bruce Springsteen, who lives nearby, have flowed in and out. Former President Joe Biden also landed at the airport during a 2022 visit to the Garden State.

Ed Brown, who built and owned the airport for decades since 1938, appeared ready to sell the property to the county, but the deal collapsed in 2006 following his death. The airport eventually was sold to an investor group in 2013.

