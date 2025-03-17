City Suing Palestine Jet Center for Contract Breach

The city of Palestine is suing Palestine Jet Center for breach of contract.

During its meeting Monday, the council voted to hire attorney Jill Penn to represent the city in the Palestine Jet Center breach of contract lawsuit, authorizing and ratifying the filing of any claims and counterclaims on behalf of the city.

There were no further comments or discussion on the topic during the meeting.

Palestine Jet Center is the fixed based operator for the Palestine Municipal Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the term fixed base operator is given to a commercial enterprise that has been granted the right by an airport authority, which in this case is the city of Palestine, to operate that airport and provide aviation services. These services may include fuel, parking and hangar space, and are provided to the general aviation community.

“The ongoing lawsuit was initiated by the plaintiff, and the city is simply defending against the breach of contract claims asserted by the plaintiff," said City Attorney Rezzin Pullum in a statement. "The case is currently before the 349th Judicial District Court of Anderson County, Texas.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the lawsuit and the sensitivity of the situation, the city declines to make further comments regarding the status or outcome of the case. Pleadings and proceedings related to the case may be obtained from the Anderson County District Clerk’s Office,” Pullum continued.

The statement was released after the Palestine Herald-Press contacted City Manager Teresa Herrera for more information on decisions made Monday by the council.

The Palestine Municipal Airport was built in 1943 as a pilot training facility during World War II and now serves as a business/corporate service airport in the Texas Airport System and a regional airport with the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems.

The primary runway is 5,005 feet long and 100 feet wide. The crosswind runway is 4,002 feet long and 75 feet wide. The airport’s runways can accommodate aircrafts ranging from Cessna 152 trainers to Gulfstream-V corporate jets.

The facility includes a terminal, multiple hangers, taxi lanes, a fuel farm with self-service Avgas and full-service Jet fuel.

The Palestine Airport has a number of consistent users including Walmart, Nucor Steel, Tractor Supply, various oil enterprises and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler uses the facility as one of its four bases for Flight for Life.

In October 2023, it was announced the Palestine Airport had been selected as a new tanker base for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The city receives funding from TxDOT yearly and actively applies for grants from TxDOT for renovations and upkeep at the airport.

