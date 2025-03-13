Effort to rename Nashville airport after Trump fails in committee

Some GOP lawmakers in Tennessee aren't sold on a bill aiming to rename Nashville's airport after President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Todd Warner, R- Chapel Hill, is the sponsor of house bill 217, which would require Nashville's metropolitan airport authority to change Nashville International Airport, also known as Berry Field, to Trump International Airport."

State Rep. Michele Reneau, R- Hixson, is a co-prime sponsor of the bill.

The bill would require Nashville's airport authority to put up signs or markers reading Trump International Airport and amend trademarks and contracts between the airport and other parties to reflect the new name.

In a meeting of the house naming and designating committee Monday, the bill failed 6-4.

State Rep. Justin Jones, D- Nashville, represents the district that includes the airport and said it was a waste of time and money and that a majority of his constituents voted against Trump in the presidential election.

"I can't even take this bill seriously," Jones said, "because Trump has no connection to our community."

The name change would cost the airport authority more than $10 million, according to the bill's fiscal note.

Warner said Tennesseans overwhelmingly supported Trump and said taxpayers across the state fund Nashville's airport, not just those in Davidson County.

State Rep. Pat Marsh, R- Shelbyville, said he thought airports like Los Angeles International or Chicago O'Hare should be named after Trump and that Nashville's airport was too small to carry the name.

State Rep. Gino Bulso, R- Brentwood, agreed with Marsh and referenced a bill carried by U.S. Rep. Addison McDowell, R- North Carolina, to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after Trump. McDowell's bill, house resolution 691, has been referred to the House aviation subcommittee.

A similar bill, house resolution 7845, was co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R- Ooltewah, and did not make it out of committee in 2024.

If the Virginia airport is renamed for Trump first, Warner has said he probably wouldn't try to rename the Nashville airport after the president.

State Rep. Monty Fritts, R- Kingston, voiced his support for Warner's bill.

"I'm happy to have an 'America First' agenda in Washington," Fritts said, "and I agree that it drives a 'Tennessee First' agenda and should do that."

Fritts said he hopes the airport authority does a better job to recognize Col. Harry S. Berry, the individual honored in the name of the airfield at the Nashville airport.

Bulso, Marsh and state Rep. Rush Bricken, R- Tullahoma, were joined by three Democrats in voting against the bill.

The bill was referred to the house transportation committee with a negative recommendation.

The senate companion bill will be considered in the senate transportation and safety committee March 19.

" President Trump has put America first," Warner said. "When he puts America first, he puts Tennessee first.

Contact Sarah Dolgin at [email protected] or 423-757-6556.

