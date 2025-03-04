The Highest Airport Uber Fees in the World? Massport to Discuss Logan Plan

After recently approving port fee increases set to reach $15 per cruiser traveling to Flynn Cruiseport by 2030, the Massachusetts Port Authority confirmed it will meet this month to discuss a controversial record-high ride-hailing fee proposed for Logan International Airport.

“A transportation proposal will be presented at the March Board meeting,” a Massport spokesperson confirmed with MassLive. “The Board agenda is typically up the Tuesday before the meeting.”

The Board’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 20, at Massport’s One Harborside Drive, East Boston, Massachusetts office.

According to State House News Service, a spike in passenger volumes leading to congested roadways at the airport prompted the proposed fee increases.

During last month’s meeting, Massport Aviation Director Ed Freni said Logan International Airport saw a record-breaking high of some 43 million passengers flying through the airport in 2024.

This year is on track to follow the same upwards trend with 7% more year-to-date trips compared to the same time last year.

The proposal set for discussion includes increases gradually until 2029 such as:

Employee parking costs rising from $175 per month to $275 per month

Maximum daily drive-up rates for parking close to terminals rising from $41 to $51

An increase for the maximum rate for economy parking from $32 to $42

Limo pickup fees rising from $3.25 to $7.50

Taxi pickup fees would doubling from $2.25 to $5.50

Flat fees from ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft would increase from $3.25 to $7.50. Passengers are responsible for both a drop-off and pickup fee and would face a $15 fee for a round trip

If Massport approves the increases, the round-trip total for pickup and drop-off at Logan will be the most expensive of any airport in the world, Uber Senior Director of Public Policy and Communications Josh Gold told State House News Service.

In a presentation at the February meeting, Port Authority staff outlined that higher fees will target travelers' “behavior and generate revenues needed to support ground transportation investments.”

“Logan saw its busiest year in 2024 with 43M passengers, and as we manage our growth, we need to make improvements to all of our ground transportation modes, including Ride Apps,” Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan told the News Service in a statement.

“Nearly 30% of our passengers used a Ride App in 2024, bringing millions of vehicles to Logan’s roadways. As passengers increase at Logan, we expect even more to use Ride Apps. We need to continue to improve our infrastructure to handle the demand.”

