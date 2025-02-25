Closing the Gap Between Terminals at PIT Expected to Save Time and Money

When the new Pittsburgh International Airport opens this year, the pedestrian tunnel connecting the new landside terminal directly to the current airside building will represent not only a significant improvement in the passenger experience but a huge cost savings.

“Pittsburgh really isn’t a layover anymore and moving flyers, their checked bags, airline and airport employees, and concession employees between the existing buildings is time consuming, costly, and something that isn’t needed in this business model,” said Paul Hoback, executive vice president & chief development officer, Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA). “Everyone can start their airport journey closer to the airside terminal while eliminating the inefficiencies that exist in the current system.”

Today, PIT is an Origination & Destination (O&D) airport with 98% of passengers beginning or ending their travel at the landside terminal while only 2 percent are connecting.

By closing the half-mile gap between terminals, the ACAA estimates that combined, airlines operating at PIT will save more than $20 million annually in operational and maintenance costs.

“Connecting the two buildings will increase efficiency in many ways. And it involves much more than eliminating the people mover train,” said Hoback.

By connecting the two terminals, the airport will eliminate the underground people mover train that currently transports 10 million travelers, plus thousands of workers. In addition to the time wasted, the train itself costs about $4.5 million annually to operate.

“The train made sense in 1992 when the airport was a hub. Eighty percent of passengers were flying in from other airports and were already in the airside terminal with Pittsburgh being a connecting stop,” Hoback said. “So, while that hub traffic was taxiing above ground, all around the midfield airside terminal, the remaining 20 percent of passengers that began and ended their trips in Pittsburgh were transported to and from the building via the train in the tunnel.”

The only tunnel now will be the short pedestrian tunnel connecting the terminals that is designed to capture the essence of the iconic view drivers experience as they exit the Fort Pitt Tunnel and are greeted by the Pittsburgh skyline.

Dynamic lighting will emulate the scenic skies of western Pennsylvania: light, fresh colors in the morning and deep oranges and purples near sunset. Once passengers reach the end of the tunnel, the center core will expand into full view.

Savings in baggage handling

In addition to ending the long building-to-building trip for passengers, checked bags will no longer make their way to planes and to baggage claim via an antiquated system with eight miles of conveyor belts. Not only will the new system be more than 50 percent shorter (it’s only three miles), but it will also require less energy and maintenance than the current system while operating faster.

The airlines will recognize significant annual savings and higher productivity when it comes to delivering bags planeside to and from the baggage handling system.

Right now, delivering bags to the customer or to be loaded on planes relies on two inefficient systems – a 35-year-old baggage system and a baggage tug process that has drivers travelling at least a half mile, one way, with empty baggage carts.

“For airlines, the airport’s new design will result in lower fuel costs, cause less wear and tear on equipment and extend its life, and will increase efficiency,” Hoback said. “It’s a win-win for the airlines and passengers: The airlines will see higher productivity, and bags will be delivered to passengers in a timelier fashion.”

Savings generated by the new baggage handling system itself are expected to be about $2 million annually while increased productivity and the extended life of equipment should be more than $5 million annually. Add in savings with new HVAC and lighting systems among other areas and the estimated annual savings reaches a total of $20.1 million.

“We’re excited about everything with the New Pittsburgh International Airport,” Hoback said. “But closing the gap between the terminals to improve efficiency of the airlines, while enhancing the Pittsburgh-traveler experience and completing the transition from being a hub to an O&D airport is truly the heart of what will be Pittsburgh’s next great airport.”