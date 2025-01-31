Bay Area Airport Narrowly Avoids Losing Its Air Traffic Controllers

Jan. 30—After tense contract negotiations, a Bay Area airport narrowly avoided losing all of its air traffic controllers. The incident occurs in the wake of a tragic crash at Ronald Reagan National Airport, which a preliminary safety report about the collision from the Federal Aviation Administration suggests was caused by abnormal air traffic control tower staffing issues.

On Wednesday, the San Carlos Airport, a small airfield located about 12 miles from San Francisco International Airport, announced that it was in danger of losing its air traffic controllers. The airport manager Gretchen Kelly wrote in a public announcement that beginning Saturday, its tower will be unstaffed. Her message was sent just hours before the tragedy in Washington D.C. highlighted concerns for controllers.

Rep. Kevin Mullin, a San Mateo Democrat, described complicated contract negotiations over the high cost of living in the Bay Area.

Air traffic controllers are negotiating with Robinson Aviation, an aviation services company based in Oklahoma City that specializes in air traffic control operations. Robinson Aviation (RVA) recently won a contract from the Federal Aviation Administration to oversee the air traffic controllers at San Carlos Airport (SQL). However, the two groups were at odds over salaries.

"The contract does not include locality pay to account for the high cost of living in the San Francisco Bay Area," Kelly wrote on Wednesday. "As a result, RVA's employment offers to current SQL controllers were significantly lower than their current compensation under SERCO. Understandably, all current controllers have declined RVA's offers."

RVA matched the air traffic controllers' salary but declined to match the $18,000 housing stipend, according to the San Francisco Standard. The air traffic controllers were expected to work their last day on Friday.

However, Kelly told SFGATE in an email on Thursday afternoon that the two parties reached an agreement."We are hopeful that air traffic services at San Carlos Airport will not be interrupted," Kelly said. She did not elaborate on agreement details or if the housing stipend had been matched.

The FAA and RVA did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

