McKinney Council Votes to Support Airport Terminal, Passenger Service

McKinney City Council expressed support last week for a commercial passenger terminal at its airport.

Five council members voted in favor of a resolution to support the McKinney National Airport terminal building site plan, which will now head to the city’s planning and zoning committee Tuesday for a public hearing.

The $72 million terminal project includes a 45,000-square-foot facility with three gates and the ability to expand to five, according to a news release from the city. City documents state the terminal will sit on nearly 39 acres at 1915 FM 546.

The city’s planning and zoning committee will hold a public hearing Tuesday on the site plan and its design exceptions.

Plans for the terminal include food and beverage concessions, hold rooms for passengers, six aircraft parking spots for general and commercial aviation, a parking lot with up to 1,500 spots, an access road and car rental facilities. The terminal will also have an aircraft de-icing pad, above-ground jet fuel tanks and supporting infrastructure, according to the release.

Initial plans estimate 200,000 passengers at the airport in the first year of passenger service, with about three daily departures, according to a news release from the city. By year five, up to 1 million passengers could be served annually at the airport, also called TKI.

The city is working to design the project, with construction expected to start in May and commercial service expected to begin late 2026.

“McKinney is uniquely positioned to sustain commercial passenger service, offering convenience to the region and competition in the market that will ultimately benefit residents of McKinney, Collin County and North Texas,” a statement from the city reads.

The airport has an estimated annual economic impact of $299 million on the city and surrounding region, according to a study conducted by InterVISTAS consulting firm for the 2023 fiscal year. In the past decade, $25 million in airport tax revenue has supported public services.

On Dec. 3, McKinney City Council unanimously approved rezoning 280 acres on the airport’s east side, a step toward allowing cargo and commercial service.

On Dec. 10, the planning and zoning committee meeting tabled a public hearing for the terminal’s site plan. Mayor George Fuller said the item was tabled because the city wanted to refine the plan and host the public hearing after the holidays to allow more to attend.

The site plan now heading to the planning and zoning committee requests two design exceptions, Assistant City Manager Barry Shelton said. The first reduces the amount of landscape islands in the airport’s parking lot and the trees associated with them. The second changes the landscaping near FM 546 to minimize the tree canopy, which could attract birds, near the airport’s runway.

The city and airport administration have evaluated the environmental impacts of expansion. A draft of the environmental assessment for eastside development at the airport, including the commercial passenger terminal, is available for viewing and comment from the public through the end of January.

City staff and the airport’s project team will host a public meeting Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the new City Hall at 401 E. Virginia St. in the Fitzhugh Conference Room, Room 145. The public can attend anytime during the scheduled meeting time listed and provide comments and ask questions.

Councilmembers Patrick Cloutier and Justin Beller voted against supporting the terminal site plan last week. Cloutier said he had no problem with the site plan and its design exceptions, but he expressed concerns about how the city will seek funding for developing the airport’s east side.

In 2023, McKinney residents rejected a $200 million bond to fund improvements and projects at the airport that included a commercial air service terminal building. In 2015, voters decided against a $50 million bond to fund expansion.

Expansion continued regardless, just without funding from the bond.

“They ignored us then, they’re ignoring us now,” said Bridgette Wallis, an administrator of the Facebook group McKinney Citizen to Citizen who opposes the airport’s expansion.

Coultier told the council he was concerned the city didn’t post the airport’s site plan until just before last week’s meeting.

“They don’t really care what we think about it,” Wallis said. “They don’t care what we vote on, they’re going to do what they want anyway.”

Cloutier stressed the need to find funding options that won’t dip into property tax or the city’s credit. The airport itself is inevitable, he said, and he sees it becoming the region’s third major airport.

“This is going to happen,” Cloutier said at Tuesday’s meeting. “But I’m looking for partners, whether it’s an airline, whether it’s Goldman Sachs, whether it’s the [ Federal Aviation Administration], whether it’s [the Texas Department of Transportation], to come in here and help the McKinney taxpayer get this over the finish line. I haven’t seen this yet.”

Money for the project will come from federal loans, grants from the McKinney Economic Development Corp. and McKinney Community Development Corp., and federal and state grants, which airport administration are working to secure, according to a news release.

The MCDC and MEDC have committed funds to develop the airport’s east side through more than $5 million in grants. Both entities are funded by sales tax, and their boards are appointed by the City Council.

In addition to those funds, the city is seeking another $22.4 million in grant funding from the MEDC for the project, city documents show.

Airport administration is also seeking a $30 million loan through the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, with interim financing from the MCDC while the city works to secure the loan, according to city documents. The city will seek to cover the last $14.3 million, the “funding gap,” documents show, with money from the FAA, TxDOT and incremental tax revenue generated in an area that includes the airport.

While public money supports growth at the airport and TKI has used money from the city’s general fund to invest in the airport in the past, the airport is now financially self-sustaining, airport director Ken Carley said. Operations are funded by revenue from selling fuel, renting out hangars and office space, ground leases at the airport and other services, according to TKI’s website.

Airport officials are in discussions with two airlines about operating in McKinney, Carley said, but have nondisclosure agreements with each. Both are low-cost carriers, he said, operating Boeing 737-700 or Airbus A-320 planes. Examples of low-cost carriers include Frontier, Sun Country and Spirit Airlines.

The airport, which the city has owned since it opened in the late ’70s, currently hosts private and corporate planes across several industries, from flight schools to medical air transport units to manufacturing companies. Toyota and Texas Instruments have operations at the site.

The site plan discussed last week does not prevent the future possibility of a second runway at the site, Shelton said, but the airport would need to purchase more land to build it.

“As we continue to expand and improve our facilities and services on the east side, we are confident our airport will bring significant economic benefits, including increased job opportunities, new businesses, and enhanced quality of life for our community,” Carley said in a statement.

Fuller said Tuesday’s council vote sends a clear message to the planning and zoning committee in support of the site plan. If the committee approves it next week, the next hurdle is identifying the best way to finish funding the project, he said. The council will try to jump that hurdle in February.

“We’re moving forward,” Fuller said.

