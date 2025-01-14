Five Airports and State of North Dakota Receive $1.9 Million from FAA for Airport Projects

Jan. 13—BISMARCK, N.D. — Five airports and the state of North Dakota received a combined $1,969,720 through the Airport Infrastructure Grant program for modernization and safety projects, the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration announced in a press release.

Devils Lake Municipal Airport Authority received $200,000 for a multitude of projects, including rehabilitating 5,615 feet of existing paved Taxiway A in order to maintain the pavement's structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris; reconstructing airfield storm sewer inlets to improve drainage structures; resealing 6,400 feet of existing pavement at Runway 13/31 and joints at a non-primary airport; and resealing 4,31 feet of existing pavement at Runway 3/21 and joints at a non-primary airport, the release said.

Grafton Municipal Airport Authority received $585,000 for the construction of a new 4,828 square foot sponsor-owned hangar for aircraft storage. The release said this will assist the airport to be self-sustaining through generating revenue. Walhalla Municipal Airport Authority received $119,420, also for a sponsor-owned hangar, for aircraft storage and to assist the airport to be self-sustaining by generating revenue.

Carrington Airport Authority received $199,500 for reconstruction of existing lighting on Runway 13/31 and Taxiway A, reconstruction of the precision approach path indicator system for Runway 13/31 and to replace an existing airport rotating beacon and wind cone, the release said.

Minot International Airport received $421,800 for the construction of a new storm sewer in order to improve airfield drainage and to bring the airport to conformity with current standards, the release said.

The state of North Dakota received $444,000 to rehabilitate 5,400 square yards of existing pavement at the International Peace Garden South Apron, the release said, to maintain the pavement's structural integrity and to minimize debris from foreign objects.

