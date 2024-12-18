Columbia Airport CEO Announces Sudden Resignation

Columbia Metropolitan Airport is without a CEO after Mike Gula formally left the position Dec. 13, according to a Tuesday release from the airport.

The release does not say what led to Gula’s departure from the airport, which has seen healthy growth and new investments in recent years.

“His decision to resign was made amicably in coordination with the airport’s oversight commission and reflects his desire to pursue new opportunities and spend more time with his family,” the airport’s release states.

No further information about Gula’s departure was provided.

Gula joined the Columbia airport’s leadership in 2014 as director of operations. In 2018, he was promoted to CEO.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve the citizens of the Midlands, and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity,” Gula said in a statement shared by the airport. “I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together over the past 10 years, and I am confident that the Airport is well-positioned for continued success. I will always cherish the dedication of the CAE team and the support of the Commission during my tenure.”

Prior to working for the Columbia airport, Gula was director of operations for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

The Columbia airport’s oversight commission will hold a nationwide search to find Gula’s replacement.

Gula’s departure comes as the airport has its sights set on big changes.

The airport recently announced a new partnership with Allegiant Airlines, as well as plans for an on-site hotel within walking distance of the terminal.

Other aspects of the airport’s long-term vision include adding new gates, allowing for more planes to board at the same time and allowing for more flight options. The airport has also just received a $3 million grant to build a cover over the roof of its parking deck with a mini solar panel grid on top. The project would expand the airport’s existing solar program.

The airport is projected to serve 1.4 million passengers before the year is out. By 2044, that number could surpass 2 million, according to Federal Aviation Administration projections.

