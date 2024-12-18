San Antonio International Secures Nonstop Flight to D.C., Gears Up for Growth

Dec. 17—San Antonio International Airport has officially landed a coveted nonstop flight to Washington, D.C.

"It is a big, bold step in elevating air service for San Antonio, and building a stronger connection for our business and military communities," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a social media post celebrating the news.

The U.S. Department of Transportation cleared American Airlines to fly between San Antonio and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

Now that the decision is final, the inaugural flight will come within three months — no later than March 17.

San Antonio's flight was one of five the department awarded for nonstop, round-trip service at the Washington airport in an order issued Tuesday afternoon.

American's plan is to fly out of San Antonio every morning at 6:35 and land in DCA at 11 a.m. Eastern time, with the return flight to San Antonio landing at 10:20 p.m. Central time.

The Fort Worth-based airline also proposed making the flight's number 1718 to recognize the year San Antonio was founded. The flight from DCA to the San Antonio International (SAT) could be 1947 to commemorate the year the U.S. Air Force was established.

Airport Director Jesus Saenz said American is still finalizing its plan with the Department of Transportation, but he expects the final route to be almost identical to the proposal.

"After years of a lot of planning and advocacy, we're thrilled to see this partnership between SAT in American Airlines come to life," Saenz said. "It's going to be so helpful for our business community, our military community and people that want to connect leisurely between in the San Antonio region and DCA direct."

Local leaders have for years tried to get nonstop service from San Antonio to Washington, D.C., but until now were unsuccessful in getting Congress to exempt the city from two rules that restrict the number of direct flights to Reagan National.

The slot rule controls the number of takeoffs and landings at DCA; the perimeter rule prohibits flights to or from airports outside a 1,250-mile boundary around DCA. Supporters say the rules prevent additional congestion and delays at Reagan National.

A bill reauthorizing the Transportation Department's Federal Aviation Administration, which Congress passed in May, opened several new nonstop slots for airports outside the 1,250-mile perimeter, giving the San Antonio airport a shot.

San Antonio business and government leaders have long said that military personnel and the city's medical, cybersecurity and information technology companies need easier access to the nation's capital.

The other airlines tentatively approved to fly direct to Reagan National despite the slot and perimeter rule restrictions include:

* Alaska Airlines from San Diego, California

* Delta Air Lines from Seattle

* Southwest Airlines from Las Vegas

* United Airlines from San Francisco

Budget airlines JetBlue Airways, Frontier and Spirit were passed over.

JetBlue tried to derail American Airlines' bid to fly nonstop from San Antonio to Washington, D.C. over the summer, saying it ought to win one of the slots over the Alamo City since San Antonio is "within driving distance to/from Austin."

Spirit declared bankruptcy last month.

Sen. Ted Cruz, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, pressed hard to get San Antonio the flight. In July, he was among 36 senators and members of Congress who sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging him to allocate San Antonio one of the new round-trip flights to DCA.

The Department of Transportation said in October, when tentative assignments were first handed out, that the high volume of travelers going to and from DCA to San Antonio was a major factor in its decision. Roughly 151 people travel each way per day.

Currently, Southwest Airlines carries 45% of the customers grabbing connecting flights between the two destinations. Bringing on American, the department noted, would introduce competition, a key requirement for new slots being added this year.

