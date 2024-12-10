American Airlines to Restore Service to Chicago from Colorado Springs

American Airlines will resume daily nonstop service from Colorado Springs to Chicago next spring after the service was halted during the pandemic, the Colorado Springs Airport announced Monday.

The flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport will begin June 5. Tickets are available now for purchase.

“American Airlines continues to be an amazing partner, and we could not be happier to welcome back such crucial service to our community,” Greg Phillips, the city’s director of aviation, said in a news release. “This service is a win for the airport and our city.”

United Airlines also flies nonstop from the Springs to O’Hare while Southwest flies from the Springs to Chicago Midway International Airport. American’s service from the Springs to Chicago has been on and off over the years, going back to 2005, according to airport records; it most recently ended that service in November 2021. American Airlines continued to operate nonstop flights to another prominent hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International, from the Springs.

“American is pleased to offer nonstop service from Colorado Springs to our Chicago O’Hare hub,” Jordan Pack, American’s director of domestic network planning, said in the release. “Complementing existing service to Dallas/Fort Worth, this new service will offer customers convenient connections and shorter travel times on American to cities across the Midwest, Northeast, and abroad to destinations in Europe including Barcelona and Italy’s Amalfi Coast.”

