Oakland International Airport Now Provides Nonstop Daily Flights to Guadalajara

Oakland International Airport on Monday began providing daily nonstop service to Guadalajara, according to airport officials.

Daily flights leave Oakland at 11:20 p.m. and arrive at 5:15 a.m. in Guadalajara, the capital of the Mexican state of Jalisco. Northbound flights will depart Guadalajara at 7:45 p.m. and arrive in Oakland around 9:50 p.m.

The flights are provided by Viva — self-described as “Mexico’s ultra-low-cost airline” and formerly known as Viva Aerobus — on an Airbus 320 carrying up to 186 passengers and an Airbus 321 with room for up to 240 passengers.

“As part of our expansion strategy in the U.S., this service will offer the people of the Oakland and San Francisco Bay Area a unique opportunity to discover the cultural and natural beauty that Guadalajara offers,” said Viva’s EVP and Chief Planning and Alliances Officer, Javier Suárez, who noted the city’s tech and manufacturing industries along with its historic architectural styles and arts and culture.

The East Bay airport began working with Viva in July, providing flights to Monterrey for the first time. On Nov. 1, Viva’s schedule to Monterrey expanded from two weekly flights to three.

“We’re impressed with the growth and reliability that Viva has demonstrated since they began service at OAK this past July,” Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon said. “Viva’s entry into the San Francisco Bay Area market exclusively at OAK has helped make OAK the region’s top gateway to Mexico. We know that there are deep ties between Jalisco and the East Bay, this new daily flight will be a welcome addition to our international schedule.”

