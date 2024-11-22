Official Questions Why Pierpont's New FAA-Certified Hangar Classroom Project Has Stalled Completely

Nov. 21—BRIDGEPORT — Fifteen months after the state legislature allocated $25 million for a new aviation maintenance training facility for Pierpont Community and Technical College at North Central West Virginia Airport, the project remains idle.

"There is absolutely no reason in the world why we haven't had a ribbon cutting and a celebration and dirt being moved," Tracy Miller, president of the Mid-Atlantic Aerospace Complex, said. "We have a win for two schools that can make their enrollments higher. I do not want to quote the employer, but it is not only one of our major employers, but is a world renowned employer. That said, they are turning away work because construction on this new school hasn't started."

Miller made her brief plea for movement on the project at Tuesday's meeting of the Benedum Airport Authority, owner and governing body of the North Central West Virginia Airport.

Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 1029 on Aug. 17 during a ceremony at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center. The bill provided $25 million for a new 70,000 square foot building for Pierpont to use for its aviation maintenance program. The school is currently capped out on the number of students it can hold for its program. Miller said the FAA sets limits on how many students can enroll in the program based on how much capacity the school has for them. The new building would allow the school to increase from 130 students to 200 students per year.

However, since the fanfare, no forward movement has been made on the building. Miller said at this point she would even take progress over an explanation. Miller said during the meeting she has people ask her everyday when construction will begin, but she has no answer for them.

"It's surprising," she said. "And unnecessary."

Officials at Pierpont Community and Technical College could not be reached before press time.

In other Authority business:

Joel Dugan, associate professor of art and chair of the Department of Art, Architecture and Design at Fairmont State University pitched the university's art rental program to the airport board of directors. Art made by students gets a chance to be displayed professionally, and rental fees go toward funding art students.

"All students, as you know, they get halfway through the semester, they're out of funds," Dugan said. "So they always look for opportunities that create an advantage."

Dugan said displaying art can develop a sense of place. With the new terminal around the corner from opening, board members expressed interest in the idea.

Shawn Long, deputy airport director, invited Dugan on a walkaround tour of the new terminal to discuss where proposed art pieces can go. Long also announced terminal construction was complete, making now a good time to start planning decoration.

"Adding art to the new terminal will just add to the passenger experience," Long said. "As passengers come in for their flights, it gives them a nice environment to be in and just adds to the overall experience."

Reach Esteban at [email protected]

___

(c)2024 the Times West Virginian (Fairmont, W. Va.)

Visit the Times West Virginian (Fairmont, W. Va.) at www.timeswv.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.