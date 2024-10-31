Yeager Airport Receives $8 Million Grant for Major Terminal Upgrade

An $8 million grant funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enables West Virginia International Yeager Airport to begin a major modernization project designed to make its 77-year-old passenger terminal more accessible and passenger-friendly.

The grant, awarded last week by the Federal Aviation Administration, “enables us to make critical improvements that will transform the passenger experience at CRW,” said Dominique Ranieri, director and CEO of the Charleston airport.

The $8 million grant launches the initial phase of the airport’s “CRW Next” terminal development project, which includes remodeling the mezzanine and lobby restrooms and adding a second baggage belt.

That work is expected to get underway in December.

The next expected construction project will be the demolition of two outdated concourses and replacing them with a single state-of-the-art concourse.

Rendering of West Virginia International Yeager Airport terminal upgrades

This is what the terminal at West Virginia International Yeager Airport would look like after $8 million in upgrades are completed. Funded by the Federal Aviation Administration through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the upgrades are part of the “CRW Next” terminal development project.

Future “CRW Next” projects include:

* Building a new, streamlined security checkpoint

* Making all terminal facilities compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act

* Making apron pavement upgrades

* Realigning Taxiways A and B to optimize operational capabilities and improve safety

* Installing five new boarding gates capable of accessing Boeing 737-700, Airbus A-320 and similar commercial aircraft

In all, the project would add more than 60,000 square feet of floor space to the terminal. The structural additions would include:

* New lobby meeting-and-greeting space

* New seating areas adjacent to boarding gates

* Additional concession/restaurant space

* New post-security restrooms

Total cost for a full CRW Next build-out is estimated to be at least $60 million, to be funded by grants from the FAA’s Airport Terminal Program and Airport Infrastructure Grant program and other federal sources.

More information on the project is available at flycrw.com/terminal-development-project.

West Virginia International Yeager Airport

Passengers stand in line inside the terminal at Charleston’s West Virginia International Yeager Airport in July 2024 to board a Breeze Airlines flight to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

