  • Subscribe
  • Magazines
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Podcasts
  • Buyers Guide
  • GSE Expo
    1. Airports

    Nick Ryan Elected 2025 ACC Board Chair

    Oct. 30, 2024
    Ryan is also a 2016 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40 winner.
    ACC
    67223b8b7d7975f4386aeecc Nickryan

    The Airport Consultants Council (ACC) is excited to announce the election of Nick Ryan, Chief Development Officer at Arora Engineers, as the 2025 Chair of the ACC Board of Directors. Nick assumed the position during the 46th ACC Annual Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

     

    Nick was introduced to aviation in 2000 through Drexel University’s College of Engineering Program. Since then, he’s diligently worked with or led airport programs in over 25 states. Industry involvement and community service have always been important to Nick. Over the years, He proudly served on various aviation committees and as Chairman of his local Chamber of Commerce.

     

    Nick has been an active member of ACC since 2007, serving as chair of several committees, including the Annual Conference, Engineering, and Nominations committees. He’s participated as a speaker and moderator at key ACC events, consistently championing the organization’s value to companies of all sizes. Nick is excited to lead the ACC Board and work with committee leaders and the dynamic ACC staff to define and operationalize the strategic priorities for the coming years to better serve our membership at large.

     

    “In the coming months, you can expect periodic updates from me highlighting ongoing efforts, notable achievements, and enhancements to member value. Thank you for the opportunity to represent you as your Board Chair. I look forward to the work ahead,” - Nick Ryan.

     

    Beyond his dedication to ACC and the airport development industry, Nick is a proud second-generation immigrant from the vibrant island of Trinidad and Tobago. He prioritizes spending quality time with his family, cherishing experiences over material things. His hobbies include playing basketball, watching movies, and bringing together like-minded, driven individuals to spark collaboration and drive economic growth.

     

    ACC is pleased to announce five new incoming Board of Directors members: Pamela Belzalcazar, Senior Associate, Project Manager - Aviation Planning at Michael Baker International; Ally Fields, Community Enhancement & Government Affairs Manager at Crawford, Murphy & Tilly; Rhea Hanrahan, Director, Aviation Environmental & Sustainability at HMMH; Huntley Lawrence, CEO & Managing Partner at HAL Strategy Group; and William Peduzzi, Senior Vice President at HDR.
     

    The 2025 ACC Board of Directors:

     

    Chair

    Nicholas O. Ryan, PMP, Arora Engineers

     

    Vice Chair

    Fin B. Bonset, C.M., ACE, ENV SP, McFarland Johnson

     

    Treasurer

    Julie Wienberg, Perkins&Will

     

    Secretary

    Carrie Shaeffer, Swinerton

     

    Immediate Past Board Chair

    Damon Smith, P.E., Mead & Hunt

     

    Board of Directors

    Pamela Belalcazar, C.M., Michael Baker International

    Ally Fields, Crawford, Murphy & Tilly

    Rhea Hanrahan, HMMH

    Johnny Jackson, RS&H

    Huntley Lawrence, AAE, HAL Strategy Group

    Tom Mochty, Woolpert

    William Peduzzi, P.E., HDR

    Iana Tassada Stuart, JE Dunn Construction
     

    Las Vegas International Airport (LAS)
    8b549794c565af2e66b7c9c6256ba36adbf1b600
    IATA
    iata