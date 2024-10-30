Nick Ryan Elected 2025 ACC Board Chair

Nick was introduced to aviation in 2000 through Drexel University’s College of Engineering Program. Since then, he’s diligently worked with or led airport programs in over 25 states. Industry involvement and community service have always been important to Nick. Over the years, He proudly served on various aviation committees and as Chairman of his local Chamber of Commerce. Nick has been an active member of ACC since 2007, serving as chair of several committees, including the Annual Conference, Engineering, and Nominations committees. He’s participated as a speaker and moderator at key ACC events, consistently championing the organization’s value to companies of all sizes. Nick is excited to lead the ACC Board and work with committee leaders and the dynamic ACC staff to define and operationalize the strategic priorities for the coming years to better serve our membership at large. “In the coming months, you can expect periodic updates from me highlighting ongoing efforts, notable achievements, and enhancements to member value. Thank you for the opportunity to represent you as your Board Chair. I look forward to the work ahead,” - Nick Ryan. Beyond his dedication to ACC and the airport development industry, Nick is a proud second-generation immigrant from the vibrant island of Trinidad and Tobago. He prioritizes spending quality time with his family, cherishing experiences over material things. His hobbies include playing basketball, watching movies, and bringing together like-minded, driven individuals to spark collaboration and drive economic growth. ACC is pleased to announce five new incoming Board of Directors members: Pamela Belzalcazar, Senior Associate, Project Manager - Aviation Planning at Michael Baker International; Ally Fields, Community Enhancement & Government Affairs Manager at Crawford, Murphy & Tilly; Rhea Hanrahan, Director, Aviation Environmental & Sustainability at HMMH; Huntley Lawrence, CEO & Managing Partner at HAL Strategy Group; and William Peduzzi, Senior Vice President at HDR.