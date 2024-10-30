Hartsfield-Jackson Program to Help Small Businesses Compete for Contracts

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to launch a program to help small businesses to better understand the process of competing for concessions contracts and operating in an airport.

The airport said it will launch its ATL Concessions Small Business Academy next year with a group of small business operators who will participate in workshops and panel discussions on how to navigate the city of Atlanta’s “business landscape” and “the intricacies of operating in an airport environment.”

Hartsfield- Jackson, which is operated by the city, awards concessions contracts for restaurants and shops through the city’s procurement process — which can be complex and expensive for small businesses to navigate in competition with large multinational companies that dominate the concessions industry.

The Atlanta airport said its concessions small business program was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this month, and the academy will start in February with participating small businesses. Those businesses that graduate from the academy in early May “will be better equipped to submit proposals and manage operations at ATL and other major hubs,” according to the airport.

The airport said the city will then issue a request for qualifications around May 8 to small businesses interested in upcoming concessions. Those selected will qualify to submit proposals for short-term leases for concessions spaces or kiosks at Hartsfield- Jackson.

“This program also builds on Mayor Andre Dickens’ initiative to foster innovation and economic growth for small businesses across Atlanta, ensuring they have the support and resources needed to thrive,” said Jan Lennon, interim general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson, in a written statement.

The airport said it will release more information about the concessions small business program and the academy in December on its website at atl.com, and will host information sessions leading up to the launch of the program.

