Bush Airport Finally Announces Opening Date for Its New Terminal D Expansion

Oct. 9—After nearly five years of construction, Terminal D is back.

Frequent international travelers will soon be able to breathe easier following Houston Airport System's announcement that the long-awaited Terminal D expansion in George Bush Intercontinental Airport will open Oct. 22.

The highly anticipated expansion of Terminal D-West Pier will feature six new gates that can accommodate wide-body aircraft and can be converted to fit 10 narrow-body planes if needed. The area will feature 16 new retail and dining concepts including The Kitchen, The Annie, and Jamba Juice. The 160,000 square foot space will also feature a LEGO Store, a sensory room, and a mother's room.

"We are focused on improving the overall passenger experience at the airport — from parking and traffic to providing modern terminals with the right amenities. This project is a major investment in our city's future," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire in a press release. "The newly expanded international terminal enhances Houston's reputation as a world-class city and provides a boost to our economy, supporting jobs and attracting more visitors from around the globe.

The expansion marks a major milestone for the airport's new vision for the facilities that have been undergoing construction (and causing major disruptions to travelers). The new facilities are part of a major $1.5 billion investment aimed at modernizing the airport's travel capabilities. And the expansion isn't even the last of it; a new international central processor is slated to be unveiled in winter 2024 or summer 2025.

"The opening of the Terminal D-West Pier is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our partners," said Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. "The new pier will provide the necessary capacity so that Houston can continue to attract more nonstop flights to cities around the globe."

But the end of work here doesn't mean the airport is free of construction; United's Terminal B is currently undergoing demolition of its old departures ramp which will lead to traffic pattern changes for visitors. This construction is part of a massive $2.6 billion project that will expand the terminal and modernize its infrastructure.

