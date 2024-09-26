Kansas City Aviation Department Employee Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency on the Job

A Kansas City aviation employee died Sept. 18 after suffering a medical emergency while working at Kansas City International Airport.

First responders rendered aid to Austin Brooks, 31, before he was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Brooks came to the aviation department in 2016 to start his career as a maintenance mechanic in the field maintenance division. Regarded as an expert equipment operator by his peers, his responsibilities included runway and taxiway safety, snow removal and airfield pavement maintenance. He also was responsible for landscaping and fence repair, according to the city.

“The City of Kansas City and the Kansas City Aviation Department are devastated by this loss and are grateful for Mr. Brooks’ dedicated service of nearly eight years to the residents of Kansas City and travelers throughout the region. Our condolences are with his family and coworkers,” the city said in a news release.

“Mr. Brooks is remembered as being a dedicated employee who was willing to step up as a leader, take on new responsibilities, and was trusted with completing tasks from beginning to end. Airport leadership recognized his ability to work successfully, both individually and on a team, and valued his dependability,” city officials said.

Brooks’ death came a day after the death of another Kansas City worker, firefighter Kyle Brinker.

Brinker, 33, suffered a medical emergency during a training exercise. Other firefighters attempted to provide aid before Brinker was transported to North Kansas City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sept. 17.

The Kansas City Fire Department estimated Brinker responded to nearly 20,000 calls during his 11 years with the department. Brinker’s colleagues described him as a top-notch paramedic and a “good person” with “a good heart.”

Memorial services for Brinker were held Wednesday.

This story contains previous reporting from The Star’s Ilana Arougheti and Nathan Pilling.

©2024 The Kansas City Star. Visit kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.