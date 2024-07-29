These Alabama Airports are Sharing $22 Million in Federal Grants

Alabama airports are splitting $22 million in the latest round of federal grants to improve infrastructure like runways, lighting and taxiways.

Huntsville International Airport and Birmingham- Shuttlesworth International Airport are in line for the largest slices of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Grants, which are based both on passenger volume and capital improvement needs.

HSV will be getting $12.8 million to help shift a taxiway 200 feet and rehabilitate pavement and lighting on Runway 18/36, according to the FAA. In Birmingham, $6.9 million is earmarked for rehabilitation and construction of additional taxiways.

“The funding we’re announcing today will allow hundreds of airports to make critical improvements that will benefit passengers for years to come,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release announcing the grants.

The remaining funds are going to 10 other airports in the state, including:

$667,080 to Weedon Field in Eufaula for taxiway construction

$524,323 to Troy Municipal Airport for taxiway rehabilitation

$332, 786 to MacCrenshaw Memorial in Greenville for apron rehabilitation

$309,747 to Franklin Field in Union Springs for hangar construction

$164,270 to Tuscaloosa National for lighting vault equipment reconstruction

$46,674 to Gulf Shores International for temporary runway closure lighting

