Long Beach Airport Welcomes Public Back to Its Historic Terminal

Long Beach residents and visitors traveled back in time as they stepped through the entrance of the newly renovated Historic Terminal building at the Long Beach Airport.

Dancers perform during the reopening celebration of Long Beach Airport’s Historic Terminal on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

A mosaic by artist Grace Clements on display inside Long Beach Airport’s Historic Terminal on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Whitney Crowder adds details to an LGB cake during the reopening celebration of Long Beach Airport’s Historic Terminal on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Members of the Hollywood Dolls perform during the reopening celebration of Long Beach Airport’s Historic Terminal on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Mayor Rex Richardson, center, cuts a ribbon during the reopening celebration of Long Beach Airport’s Historic Terminal on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Mayor Rex Richardson speaks during the reopening celebration of Long Beach Airport’s Historic Terminal on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Mayor Rex Richardson, center, describes a mosaic by artist Grace Clements on display inside Long Beach Airport’s Historic Terminal on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Mayor Rex Richardson speaks during the reopening celebration of Long Beach Airport’s Historic Terminal on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Dancers perform during the reopening celebration of Long Beach Airport’s Historic Terminal on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

City leaders and community members celebrated the reopening of the airport’s Historic Terminal with a public open house on Saturday, July 27, completing a seismic safety upgrade and full restoration the terminal’s striking 1941 visual motif.

“Today, we mark the revival of one of Long Beach’s most cherished landmarks,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “This project — which uncovered classic building features, unseen by the public in decades— ensures that our beloved Historic Terminal will continue to be a source of pride and enjoyment for generations to come.”

The event, decked out in a 1940s theme featuring swing dancing and other live entertainment, celebrated the festive return of the city-designated historic landmark.

The terminal was opened to the public in 1942. Designed by architects William Horace Austin and Kenneth Smith Wing, it boasted elements of the 1930s Streamline Moderne style along geometric abstraction.

“The Historic Terminal’s striking architecture and the masterpiece floor mosaic are timeless works of art that mirror the timelessness of our Airport,” said Fifth District Councilmember Megan Kerr. “Honoring our past while embracing the future ensures that the oldest municipal airport in California retains that title for another century or more.”

With building restored to its former glory, city officials say they will apply for the building’s inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Historic Terminal had been closed in February 2023 to undergo the restoration and renovation. The $17.8 million project was part of the airport’s larger $125 million Terminal Area Improvements Program.

In addition to the detail-focused restoration of the building’s classic 1941 design elements, the LGB project restored the site’s original mosaic artwork, as well as the Art Deco-style western entrance of the terminal and the Historic Terminal’s iconic wall clock and signage.

The 1.6 million-tile mosaic was created by artist Grace Clements, as part of the Work Projects Administration endeavor. It portrays the lives of Long Beach residents during the 1940s. Much of the mosaic had been covered for decades.

More modern renovations included seismic retrofitting, updating the bathrooms, converting the terminal’s former ticking area into a rental car service space, and updating the administrative offices, according to the city.

“This Historic Terminal project is a testament to Long Beach’s dedication to preserving its history while also lifting us up to new heights,” said Fourth District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw. “I’m delighted that this architectural icon will be enjoyed for decades to come.”

Attendees at the open house were among the first to see the building’s return of the terminal’s myriad historic elements while enjoying history tours, live entertainment, children’s activities, giveaways – including a free commemorative poster series – and light refreshments.

There was also a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the official mosaic “reveal,” and remarks from officials including Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry.

“After a century of service, Long Beach Airport is committed to preserving our rich aviation history while also maintaining modern, first-class standards,” said Guidry. “Our Historic Terminal is the crown jewel of the Airport campus, and I’m so proud to see it restored to its former glory.”

The open house is the latest in a series of events the airport has planned throughout 2024 to celebrate its 100th anniversary – which officially took place on Nov. 26.

Other centennial campaign events and promotions designed to honor Long Beach Airport’s rich aviation history included the release of a four-part short film series and a historic report featuring many of the lesser-known stories of women and Black, Latinx, Asian, Indigenous and other persons of color who participated and contributed to making the Southern California environs a global center of aviation and aerospace over the last century.

Upcoming events include Long Beach Airport’s Festival of Flight in October.

