Bemidji City Council to Revisit Potential Self-Fueling Station at Bemidji Airport

Jun. 3—BEMIDJI — The

Bemidji City Council

will revisit the potential for a self-fueling station at the Bemidji Regional Airport during its meeting tonight, an idea it originally tabled with a request for more information during its last session

on May 20.

The proposal, brought forward by the Airport Authority, would install an above-ground, 10,000-gallon tank of aviation fuel that would be available directly to pilots at the Bemidji airport. The project cost, estimated at $350,000, would be primarily covered through federal grants with no match required by the city.

Concerns from the council arose, however, related to the fueling station's location above the city's water supply and the risks for spills or contamination. In response to these concerns, the council voted to table the discussion until tonight's meeting to allow the Airport Authority time to gather more information and further develop its spill prevention plan.

The council will also discuss the process for the six-month performance evaluation of Richard Spiczka, Bemidji's city manager

who was hired last year,

during tonight's meeting.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, June 3, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website,

www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

