Hundreds of Flights Affected by Strikes at Four German Airports

Dusseldorf — Passengers at four airports in Germany are facing cancellations and delays on Friday as workers walk off the job in the latest wave of industrial action to hit Europe's largest economy.

Strikes at airports in Dusseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden are expected to result in 681 flight cancellations, the German Airports Association (ADV) said on Thursday. About 89,000 passengers will be affected.

The walkouts began in Dusseldorf and Cologne/Bonn late on Thursday evening, the Verdi trade union confirmed.

Verdi called for the strikes as negotiations on pay in the aviation security industry remain unsuccessful and the wage dispute in the public sector continues.

Due to the nature of the shift patterns and timing, the strikes will not end in some areas until the early hours of Saturday morning.

Airport operators have advised passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline or tour operator before travelling to the airport.

