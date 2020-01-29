Erie Aviation Wall of Fame will Return

Valerie Myers
Erie Times-News, Pa. (TNS)
Jan 29th, 2020

The Northwest Pennsylvania Aviation Wall of Fame will be reinstated at Erie International Airport.

The Erie Regional Airport Authority voted in special session Tuesday to reinstate the display "in a timely fashion" in the airport baggage claim area. The display will include the mural on a wall of the baggage claim area and portraits of honored aviators.

The mural currently is covered by advertising. The portraits were being moved to the Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center for display.

A committee of authority members and the public will consider how to make the Wall of Fame permanent at the airport, either in the baggage claims area, which will be expanded in time, or elsewhere in the airport.

"We need a long-term solution on where to put the portraits and mural or a combination of both to honor the military veterans that are on the Wall of Fame, as well as aviators on the civil side," Airport Authority President Chris Parker said.

The committee will look at "every possible scenario," Parker said.

"I want every stone uncovered to move forward so we do this in a respectful manner," he said.

The motion to reinstate the Wall of Fame was approved by a 6-0 vote of authority members present.

Authority members last week voted 6-2 against reinstating the wall.

A number of citizens and authority members spoke during Tuesday's meeting at Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett law firm, which provides legal counsel for the Airport Authority.

For more coverage see Wednesday's Erie Times-News and www.GoErie.com.

