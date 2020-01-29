Airlines Submit EAS Bids for Plattsburgh International

Cara Chapman
Press-Republican, Plattsburgh, N.Y. (TNS)
Jan 29th, 2020

PLATTSBURGH — The bids are in for Essential Air Service (EAS) funding at Plattsburgh International Airport.

At last week's Clinton County Legislature Airport Committee meeting, Airport Manager Chris Kreig and legislators reviewed three proposals for the federal program.

Those included one from SkyWest, doing business as United Express, that would continue offering the daily round-trip flights to Dulles International Airport, located near Washington, D.C., that began in August 2018.

Airport Committee Chair Robert Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) said the county hopes to keep the service to Dulles.

"We are very satisfied with SkyWest," he told the Press-Republican.

"We love the service. It's been great for our people traveling."

THREE BIDS

According to SkyWest's proposal, available on regulations.gov, the EAS subsidy would come to $6.7 million over two years to continue sending a 50-passenger CRJ-200 twinjet on 12 round trips each week.

Hyannis Air Service, doing business as Cape Air, and Silver Airways both submitted bids to the U.S. Department of Transportation offering flights between Plattsburgh and Logan International Airport in Boston.

Cape Air put forth three daily round trips on a nine-passenger Tecnam Traveller and two possible contracts for EAS subsidies.

On average, both the two-year and four-year proposals come out to about $2.5 million each year, with the latter starting out at $2.4 million in year one and rising in increments to $2.6 million in year four.

Silver Airways would utilize a 34-seat Saab 340B Plus aircraft and require an annual subsidy of $4.55 million for two years.

COMMUNITY INPUT

Kreig explained that, as the DOT reviews the bids, it is mandated by federal law to consider five criteria.

According to the request for proposals for Essential Air Service to Plattsburgh, those include service reliability and community input, with substantial weight given to the views of elected officials who represent the service's users.

Community members have until Feb. 28 to submit their comments to Michael F. Martin of the DOT before he makes his own recommendation to the assistant secretary for Aviation and International Affairs.

Kreig anticipates that the agency will select the winning bid at least a month after the comment deadline, though that will be preceded by further discussion at the Airport Committee's February meeting.

DONE WELL

Prior to when SkyWest was awarded the EAS funding in 2018, the service brought an average of 7,500 enplanements — the number of people who board a plane — to the Plattsburgh airport each year, Kreig said.

In 2019, the number of enplanements for the flights came to just more than 17,000.

"It’s done well," Kreig said of the Dulles service. "I’ve received positive feedback from the community.

It’s ultimately DOT’s decision as to what service we get, but it has done well."

Hall pointed out that it provides an option for travelers besides Florida.

"It's convenient. It's certainly something that we'd like to continue to make use of."

Email Cara Chapman:

cchapman@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @PPR_carachapman

LEARN MORE, GIVE INPUT

Visit regulations.gov to view the proposals put forward by SkyWest, Cape Air and Silver Airways for Essential Air Service to Plattsburgh.

Community members are welcome to send their comments to Michael F. Martin of the U.S. Department of Transportation at michael.f.martin@dot.gov by Friday, Feb. 28.

———

©2020 the Press-Republican (Plattsburgh, N.Y.)

Visit the Press-Republican (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) at pressrepublican.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Airports
Plaque Unveiling
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Completes Modernization of Terminal 3
Jan 28th, 2020
Air France and Sata Azores Airlines Sign a Code-Share Agreement
Jan 28th, 2020
Passenger Traffic Continues to Grow at ROA
Jan 28th, 2020
DSE 2020 to Feature a Wide Variety of New Product Offerings
Digital Signage Expo is the one place to see the newest cutting-edge technologies available.
Jan 28th, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
K 1900 712 L Ip
IP Panel Phone with Steel Reinforced Handset Cable
Jan 28th, 2020
Xue Li
HNTB Grows Aviation Practice in Miami Office to Help Provide Solutions to Clients Throughout South Florida
Maria Mendoza, Andrea Herdocia, Xue Li, Ricardo Martinez bolster firm’s capacity supporting airport capital improvement projects.
Jan 28th, 2020
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Prepared to Protect Health of Travelers, Staff and the Public
ANC is coordinating its efforts with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS).
Jan 28th, 2020
Heathrow Kickstarts the Decade with Appointments Set to Transform the Assistance Experience
Disability campaigner Helen Dolphin MBE and experienced equality and inclusion regulator Keith Richards have both been named as co-chairs of the Heathrow Access Advisory Group (HAAG).
Jan 28th, 2020
Cvg Airport
Eight New Food and Beverage Options Coming to CVG Airport
Contract with SSP America brings more local, national and healthy flavors.
Jan 28th, 2020
Calline Sanchez
Debi Chess, Calline Sanchez Elected Newest Members of the Tucson Airport Authority
Debi Chess and Calline Sanchez were elected at the Tucson Airport Authority’s Annual Meeting Jan. 27 as new members of the authority.
Jan 27th, 2020
2019 TUS Passenger Numbers Grow To Make it Airport’s Fifth Biggest Year
Airline passenger numbers at Tucson International Airport (TUS) grew by 5 percent in 2019 to almost 3.8 million – the fifth busiest year in the airport’s history, according to statistics released at the Tucson Airport Authority’s annual meeting Jan. 27.
Jan 27th, 2020
Cvg Airport
Eight New Food and Beverage Options Coming to CVG Airport
Eight new food and beverage options are coming to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), incorporating more local flavors, national brands and an additional fresh/healthy option.
Jan 27th, 2020
Angie Wessinger 5e2f59973d7b4
Premier Private Jets Hires Angie Wessinger as Director of Charter Sales
Her career success has been proven by her customer retention and well exceeding her sales goals throughout her career.
Jan 27th, 2020