Lights, Camera, Action: Berlin's Almost Ready Airport Wants Extras

dpa, Hamburg, Germany (TNS)
Jan 28th, 2020

Berlin (dpa) - Berlin's new airport is looking for 20,000 people to take part in trial runs as it prepares for its long-delayed opening later this year.

People hoping for a sneak preview of the BER airport, which was originally to open nine years ago but ran into a host of construction problems, can apply online to take part as "extras" on a number of dates from June 23 to October 15.

Around 900 volunteers are being sought to run a similar test at the new railway station, located underneath the new airport building on the southern edge of the capital.

Around 30 trial dates have been scheduled, with all the regular features of an airport visit - checking in, going through security, getting to the gate - to be tested. Evacuation and other emergency measures are also to be simulated.

"There is a lot of interest," BER chief executive Engelbart Luetke Daldrup said on Monday at the site of the new airport.

"Several thousand people have already visited the site" where extras can sign up, he said.

The BER airport is scheduled to open on October 31.

