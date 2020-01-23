Airport Officials Consider Joining Move to $15 Minimum Wage

Tim Nelson
MPR News
Jan 23rd, 2020

Business owners and workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport pleaded their cases Tuesday as the commission that runs the airport weighs a $15 minimum wage.

The proposed wage ordinance would step the current minimum wage to $13.25 in July, to $14.25 next year and finally to $15 in 2022.

It would closely — but not exactly — track similar ordinances in St. Paul and Minneapolis and cover thousands of workers. Current state law sets the minimum at $10 for large employers and $8.15 for small employers.

Read more: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/01/21/airport-officials-consider-joining-move-to-15-minimum-wage

