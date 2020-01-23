Libya's UN-Backed Government Says Haftar Forces Hit Tripoli Airport

dpa, Hamburg, Germany (TNS)
Jan 23rd, 2020

Tripoli (dpa) - Forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar attacked the capital's only operational airport on Wednesday, a military spokesperson for the rival UN-backed government said.

The shelling violates a fragile, 10-day-old ceasefire, called by Russia and Turkey, which is supposed to be in effect in and around Tripoli, the target of a months-long campaign by Haftar's forces.

Both sides have traded accusations of breaches.

On Wednesday, six rockets struck Mitiga airport in central Tripoli, the spokesperson, Mohamed Gnounou, said in an online statement.

"This is a blatant threat to air navigation, and marks a new and repeated violation of the ceasefire," he added.

The attack forced a temporary halt to air traffic at Mitiga, said Mostafa al-Majai, another military spokesperson for the UN-backed government based in Tripoli.

As a result, flights have been diverted to Misrata airport, about 200 kilometres from Tripoli, al-Majai told dpa.

The attack caused no casualties or damage, he said.

A spokesperson for Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army, Ahmed al-Mesmari, said that its forces downed a Turkish drone after its take-off from the airport. He claimed that the plane was attempting to raid LNA military units in Tripoli.

A Turkish security official said that Haftar’s forces carried out 11 strikes against the Mitiga airport, causing no casualties or damage.

Haftar has persistently disregarded the ceasefire call of the world, the official said in a statement.

The alleged attack comes amid global efforts to turn the ceasefire agreement between Libya's warring sides into a durable cessation of hostilities.

On Sunday, international leaders gathered in Berlin and vowed to uphold a UN arms embargo and end military support for Libya's warring factions, an attempt to halt the country's long-running conflict.

At the Berlin conference, world powers also agreed to set up a so-called International Follow-Up Committee, which is scheduled to meet for the first time in the German capital in mid-February.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Moamer Gaddafi and has become a battleground for rival proxy forces.

The oil-rich country has two competing administrations: the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and the Haftar-allied government based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

In April, Haftar ordered his forces to seize Tripoli from the rival GNA.

The 76-year-old general has portrayed the offensive as part of an anti-terrorism campaign.

———

©2020 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)

Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Airports
dnata and Toll Deliver Air Cargo Expertise to Western Sydney International
Western Sydney Airport has partnered with an additional two freight industry leaders, dnata and Toll Group, to collaborate on the design of its freight precinct, adding to the 10 freight industry partners already signed up.
Jan 23rd, 2020
ANA Group Announces Flight Schedule for Fiscal Year 2020
Jan 23rd, 2020
Allegiant Announces Extended Flight Schedule at Hagerstown Regional Airport
Jan 23rd, 2020
Silver Air Signs G200 S/N 69 to West Coast Fleet
Super-mid jet based out of high-traffic Seattle and Van Nuys Airports.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
From left, dnata Head of Cargo Terence Yong, WSA CEO Graham Millett and Toll Group General Manager Aviation Noel Prosser
dnata and Toll Deliver Air Cargo Expertise to Western Sydney International
With expertise in ground-handling along with other airline support services, dnata will provide a unique insight into the operations required to support both passenger and cargo services.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Airfares at CVG Remain Lowest in Region
Jan 22nd, 2020
GNV Sets Another All-Time Record for Passenger Traffic in 2019
A total of 558,246 passengers flew in and out of the growing North Central Florida Airport in 2019, representing a 17.18 percent increase over 2018.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Maps Ed137 Recorder Web Air Traffic Network
Enhanced Voice Recorder Emulator for VoIP Air Traffic Control
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ontario International Airport Welcomed 5.5 Million Passengers in 2019, Most Since 2008
Jan 22nd, 2020
Sea
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Kicks Off Major Customer-Focused Initiatives and Amenities
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) launched a monumental year and decade today by ushering in a new era of customer-centered travel.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Terminal Aerial 2019
Spokane International Airport Sets New Total Passenger Record in 2019
This is the third consecutive year of record-breaking passenger traffic at the airport.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Beijing Daxing International Airport
SWISS to Serve New Daxing International Airport with Its Beijing flights
Jan 22nd, 2020
Southwest Expands Hawaii Service at Oakland International
Jan 22nd, 2020