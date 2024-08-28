Paul Griesemer Named HNTB’s National Technical Director

HNTB Corporation announces Paul Griesemer, AIA, LEED AP, associate vice president, has been named national technical director for the firm’s architecture practice.

A nationally recognized leader in sports design, Griesemer previously served as a project director for HNTB. He has pioneered the development of sports facilities with a focus on football stadiums and training facilities, as well as convention facilities, Olympic venues and multipurpose facilities including recreation and training.

“Paul brings invaluable leadership experience and a deep understanding of evolving client needs,” said David López Tomé, HNTB architecture national practice leader and senior vice president. “He has a proven track record of successful project delivery, deep technical knowledge and commitment to innovation.”

Griesemer has been a pivotal player in the development of key sports facilities over the span of his 38-year career. He led the facility design efforts for 13 National Football League franchises, many as repeat clients, universities and stadium efforts in several countries. Most recently he led the HNTB team on NFL’s Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, serving as architect of record for the $1.4 billion stadium. He served as a technical leader for ongoing post-Hurricane Katrina improvements at Mercedes-Benz Superdome and lead project architect for the reconstruction of Lambeau Field and Packers training facilities for the Green Bay Packers.

Griesemer also broadened into aviation and transit by serving as the quality manager for improvements at Denver International Airport as well as AOR for a series of transit travel plazas in West Virginia.

Griesemer is an active member in the American Institute of Architects, the Missouri Council of Architects and the Stadium Managers Association, while serving as the chairperson for HNTB’s Technical Excellence Committee. He earned a Bachelor of Architecture from Kansas State University.