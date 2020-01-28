'It Looked Like a Bomb Went Off in the Area.' SRQ Airport Repaired After Truck Crash

Juan Monsivis, 40, crashed his 2015 GMC Sierra truck through the baggage claim area of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in the early morning hours of Dec. 19.

The collision exploded cinder blocks into the terminal area, damaged a baggage carousel, and threw up a cloud of dust before the truck came to rest against the rental car counter.

Within a week, Magnum Builders, and in-house airport staff had repaired most of the damage.

That much is known. But questions remain about Monsivis, and what can be done to prevent a repeat of a similar crash in the future.

Monday, at a meeting of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport, said Monsivis remains hospitalized in a coma, but little other information has been released because of patient confidentiality. No one else was injured in the crash.

Although the Florida Highway Patrol has not released its findings, Piccolo said he is confident that the crash was not terrorism related. Prior to the GMC Sierra crashing through the perimeter fence at the airport, Monsivis had been seen driving recklessly on Tamiami Trail, the highway patrol previously reported.

Airport authority member Bob Spencer asked if there are any other security issues.

Airport staff is evaluating whether guard rails should be added to some areas of the airport boundary so that if a vehicle were to crash through a fence, there would be another barrier to entering sensitive airport property, Piccolo said.

“Great job,” Kristin Incrocci, chair of the airport authority said, congratulating airport staff its rapid response and repairs.

Authority member Carlos Beruff said the ability of airport staff to fabricate parts for the baggage conveyor was important in the rapid recovery from the damage.

“The biggest thing we have going for us is that you have guys who can make their own parts,” Beruff said.

Piccolo said he is very proud of how airport staff and the contractor responded to repair damage so rapidly.

“Our guys did just a fantastic job. When I got there at 4 o’clock in the morning, it looked like a bomb went off in the area,” Piccolo said.

Much of Monday’s meeting was focused on meeting the demands of sustained double digit passenger growth at the airport.

The airport authority approved executing a contract not to exceed $775,000 to modify the design of the security checkpoint to streamline the flow of passengers.

“There have been some days when we had had some significant lines,” Piccolo said, adding that he would like to have the changes made before the next falls season.

Airport authority members also revisited the airport’s fuel farm system, which is being upgraded to ensure that more than a one-day supply of fuel, about 90,000 gallons, is on hand at anyone time.

“It’s nice to be ahead of the problem,” Beruff said, suggesting that the fuel farm be built out to ensure a supply of about 400,000 gallons, and help get ahead of even more passenger growth.

Authority members unanimously supported the expansion of the project.

