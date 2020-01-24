Newark Liberty Airport Undergoing Major Restroom Upgrades, Part of Broader Port Authority Commitment to Facility Improvements that Elevate the Customer Experience

At a time the Port Authority is investing billions in new facilities, the agency also continues to prioritize customer service with upgrades at all of its existing facilities.

Jan 24th, 2020

As part of a larger effort across all Port Authority facilities to improve the customer experience, the agency is teaming with United Airlines to bring new and modernized restroom facilities to Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport, and is investing $19 million in restroom upgrades at the airport’s Terminal B. 

The rollout of brand-new restrooms, redesign of existing restrooms and more rigorous cleaning schedules at Port Authority terminals, including Newark Liberty, is part of a broad array of specific initiatives the agency has introduced to improve the customer experience across all of its facilities.

At a time the Port Authority is investing billions to build new world-class facilities, the agency continues to prioritize a wide variety of measures to improve services at its facilities, including free Wi-Fi at the airports, real-time information for air, rail and ground travelers, and a broad array of other passenger-focused initiatives, in addition to the restrooms initiative. The Newark Liberty Terminal B and C upgrades are part of a nearly $80 million investment overall in restroom facilities at Port Authority airports.

“Customer satisfaction surveys have consistently shown that restrooms rate among the top issues for travelers using Port Authority transportation facilities,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Our investments in the new Newark Liberty Airport are raising the quality of service for all of our customers.”

“Improving the customer experience for everyone using Port Authority facilities is one of our highest priorities,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “The restroom enhancements we are making at Newark Liberty, and across all of our facilities, are an important part of that effort.”

The overall investment at Terminal C by United Airlines is approximately $25 million for additional restroom locations, as well as newly renovated restrooms. By the end of 2020, United will have increased the number of facilities in Terminal C by 57 percent since 2018.  The work is being done in two phases. The first phase has meant the opening of four new bathrooms, while phase two will add one new restroom and the redesign of two additional locations. New features include a variety of customer-friendly amenities such as a private nursing room, a separate family restroom, and larger stalls with room for luggage.

“Achieving a higher standard of service and cleanliness for our customers is an integral part of the experience we’re creating in United’s Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport,” said Jill Kaplan, United’s President of New York and New Jersey. “This includes the completion of phase one of our $25 million restrooms project to upgrade existing restrooms and creating entirely new locations, which will more than double our restroom capacity in Terminal C by the end of the year. We look forward to continuing to work on the Port Authority’s Project Clean initiative to insure a world-class experience for travelers throughout United’s Terminal C.”

The Port Authority launched Project Clean in 2018, implementing the agency’s first-ever set of restroom standards for airport terminals. These new standards are based on industry research, best-in-class class practices and changing demographics designed to exceed customer expectations.

Real-time feedback buttons have been added to all airport restrooms to track cleanliness and customer satisfaction. This information is reported back to the operators who can deploy custodial staff accordingly. To date, the Port Authority travelers have provided some 10 million ratings. Overall satisfaction, as measured by the results from the feedback buttons, stands at 85 percent. Additionally, random inspections are made to ensure cleanliness and functionality.

The Port Authority’s $19 million planned investment in Newark Liberty’s Terminal B will add restroom capacity to the terminal while updating existing restrooms, prioritized by utilizing public feedback scores, through the end of 2020. Terminal A has undergone a nearly $2 million renovation of its 10 restrooms and the addition of 10 fully functional temporary restrooms.

The 36 restrooms in LaGuardia Airport’s new Terminal B eastern concourse, which opened in December 2018, feature modern technology, a series of new hands-free fixtures, and wider, ADA-compliant stalls. Nursing rooms complete with a comfortable lounge chair are also available, in addition to family-friendly facilities.

As part of a $110 million quality-of-commute program at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, renovations with additional lighting and mirrors were completed earlier this year in the terminals’ 14 bathrooms were completed earlier this year. Attendants were also added at most of the bus terminal’s restrooms.


 

 

More in Buildings & Maintenance
Ppl Dfw Terminal E Level Shop Front Rendering
New Information on Plaza Premium Group’s Independent Lounge to Open in DFW
The opening is expected for late March-early April.
Dec 17th, 2019
Kusch+Co furnished the waiting area &ldquo;Tea Garden&rdquo; in the international airport in Beijing with the benches of the series 8000 (Design by Studio F. A. Porsche). The premium, genuine leather upholstery, the purist, vigorous design language as well as the blue and brown color scheme underline the benches&rsquo; excellent comfort.
Waiting in Style in the Tea Garden
Dec 16th, 2019
Lax
LAX Completes First Foundation Pour for Intermodal Transportation Facility-West
ITF-West parking structure and mobility hub will be the first landside access modernization program component to be completed.
Dec 13th, 2019
Fraport Usa
Fraport USA Wins Contract for Managing Terminal B Retail Concessions at Newark Liberty International Airport
Five-year contract covers retail program and loading dock/storage operations.
Dec 13th, 2019
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Moving Walks Installed in Melbourne Airport's Terminal Four Ahead of Busy Holiday Period
Melbourne Airport has installed moving walkways inside Terminal 4, in response to overwhelming feedback from domestic holidaymakers.
Dec 11th, 2019
Departures Ticketing 1
Terminal Lobby Expansion Breaks Ground Airport Begins Signature Destination CLT Project
Charlotte Douglas International Airport has entered a pivotal phase of Destination CLT with the groundbreaking of the 366,000-square-foot Terminal Lobby Expansion.
Dec 10th, 2019
Image Mallaghan Engineering 5da5f96cc8cde
Mallaghan 50W
Dec 5th, 2019
Western Sydney Airport Creating More Jobs for Locals
Dec 4th, 2019
KLM Opens New Non-Schengen Crown Lounge
Dec 3rd, 2019
Clear Channel Airports Renews Contract with Aruba Airport to Innovate Terminal-Wide Media Network
State-of-the-Art Media Program connects brands with more than 2.5 million annual passengers.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Hertz and Air France Launch Hertz DriveU, a New High-Quality, Hassle-Free Airport Transfer Service
Nov 27th, 2019
Abu Dhabi Airports Awards Contract for Development of Lounge at Midfield Terminal to National Aviation Services and Airport Dimensions
Nov 25th, 2019
Aquajet Ergo 1
Aquajet’s Ergo System Redefines Industrial Cleaning Applications
Nov 25th, 2019