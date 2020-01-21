ANA to Open New Lounge in Narita International Airport on March 29

All Nippon Airways (ANA)
Jan 21st, 2020
Ana2階出発ラウンジ シーティングエリア 200114
ANA

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest 5-Star airline for seven consecutive years, will open a state-of-the-art new lounge in Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT) on March 29. The new lounge will be ANA’s third at Narita Airport, indicating its continued investment in this prominent global air travel hub. Located in Narita International Airport’s Terminal 1, Satellite 2, the lounge will improve accessibility and convenience for passengers departing from gates 21-25 as well as passengers taking buses to their aircraft from the outer bay areas. 

The construction and design of the lounge was supervised by renowned designer, Kengo Kuma, and it adheres to the philosophy of “Ichigo ichie” (treasure every encounter as if it were once in a lifetime.) The new Narita lounge features a traditional “Yamato-kabe” wood wall design to create a bright, warm and relaxing atmosphere. Kuma has also recently supervised the renovation of ANA’s lounges at Chitose, Itami, Fukuoka and Okinawa Airports. The award-winning Kuma also designed ANA’s new THE Suite First Class seats and THE Room Business Class seats on select international flights.

“Like other ANA lounges that have been renovated in recent years, this new lounge at Narita provides a superior level of comfort to passengers departing from Narita Airport,” said Hideki Kunugi, Executive Vice President of ANA. “Many of our passengers traveling through Asia pass through Narita Airport. Ensuring that these passengers can easily access one of ANA’s lounges no matter where they are located in the airport exemplifies ANA’s commitment to Japanese hospitality and passenger convenience.”

In addition to its elegant design, the lounge will emphasize traditional ANA hospitality with its wide range of food and beverage options. The lounge’s buffet offers a range of dining options while the noodle bar provides guests with their choice of Japanese ramen. Designed to provide hospitality for all, the lounge is wheelchair accessible and contains priority seating areas.

The addition of ANA’s Satellite 2 lounge at Narita Airport is symbolic of ANA's far-reaching commitment to elevating the passenger experience both in the air and on the ground. By investing in its lounges, ANA is demonstrating the value it places on convenience and hospitality


