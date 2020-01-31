New Poll Finds 43 percent of Americans Say a Foul Odor at a Transportation Center Would Negatively Impact their Perception of the Business

New research from Oxy-Gen Powered, a leader in innovative odor eliminating solutions, demonstrates that lapses in odor control can be a detriment to an organization. According to their survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll from January 9-13, 2020 among 2,013 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, a majority of Americans (93 percent) say a foul odor would negatively impact their perception of an organization. The poll also offers a closer look at the types of businesses most affected by unpleasant smells.

“No building occupant or visitor wants to be greeted with an unpleasant smell in a lobby, restroom or anywhere else in a facility,” said Andy Piucci, Vice President of Sales – North America, Oxy-Gen Powered. “This research highlights the risk organizations take when they fail to properly eliminate indoor odors caused by urine, feces, kitchens, mold, mildew, pets and more.”

The Harris Poll found that nearly one in three Americans (32 percent) say a foul odor at a gas station would negatively impact their perception of that business. Foul odors in a restaurant would negatively influence more than three in four Americans’ (79 percent) opinions of that business and nearly 2 in 3 (64 percent) would think adversely about a shopping mall or retail store with foul odor issues. Foul odors would also negatively impact more than half of Americans’ perceptions of entertainment venues (63 percent), gym/fitness centers (56 percent) and office buildings (57 percent).

When people encounter malodors, many change their perceptions of a facility or take steps to avoid it in the future. More than half of Americans say after experiencing a foul odor in an organization’s facility they would assume the facility is not clean (56 percent) or they would look for an alternative facility (54 percent). Half (50 percent) would spend less time in the facility, 46 percent would tell friends, family or colleagues about the incident and over one in three (34 percent) would never return to the facility again.

