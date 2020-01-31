GSP Sets New Passenger Activity Record in 2019

Jan 31st, 2020

Over 2.6 million passengers traveled through Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) in 2019, surpassing the previous record of 2.3 million passengers set in 2018. Overall passenger activity increased 12.7 percent, driven by new flights, new destinations, and larger aircraft added during the year.

“Thanks to the support of travelers from across the region, GSP continues to break records and outpace our projected growth,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “As more passengers make GSP their airport of choice, airlines are responding with more flight options.”

December 2019 marked 27 consecutive months of increased passenger activity. Earlier in the year, GSP celebrated surpassing 50 million passengers served since opening on October 15, 1962.

In 2019, the number of daily airline seats offered from GSP increased significantly as a result of the addition of new flights and nonstop service to key travel destinations. During the year, Southwest Airlines added daily nonstop flights to Baltimore/Washington International Airport and United Airlines began daily service to Denver International Airport.

Cargo to and from the Upstate measured at 114.6 million pounds in 2019. To support this activity, GSP opened a $33 million state-of-the-art air cargo facility in September 2019 and expects to see continued growth in air freight in the future.


