Orlando Executive Airport Enjoyed an Active and Record-Breaking 2019

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA)
Jan 31st, 2020

With its heritage as Orlando’s original airport, Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) continues to prove itself a valuable economic and transportation asset. Final statistics from 2019 show ORL posted some of its highest totals in general aviation (GA) flight operations, fuel sales and record international activity.

  • 125,012 Operations (20,974 more than 2018)
  • 3,801,534 Gallons of fuel (241,437 more than 2018)
  • 967 Customs Operations (106 more than 2018)

The number of flight operations was the highest since 2008 and the amount of fuel sold was the second highest since 1999, highlighting the growing general aviation traffic at Orlando Executive.

"The airport is often the first and last impression many business and leisure visitors have of Central Florida,” said Phil Brown, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO. “It is important that we strive to support all levels of aviation and the resulting economic benefits for the region.”

Several key factors contribute to the uptick in activity at ORL. Situated in the heart of Orlando, the central location offers corporate and private aviators convenient access to the region’s business and leisure centers. Two Fixed Base Operators provide 24-hour pilot and passenger services, fuel sales, aircraft maintenance, flight instruction and weather information. Also, ORL is one of the few general aviation airports with a U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) facility, where international flights enjoy friendly service and flexible scheduling from CBP officers. In 2019, CBP processed a record 967 flights and set a single-month record with 112 operations in March. Since the CBP office opened, international flights have landed at ORL from 35 cities in 27 countries.

“A prime location is an important advantage, but our reputation as a premier GA airport has been achieved as a result of performance,” said Cyrus Callum, Director of General Aviation. “A combination of personnel, facilities and amenities make the airport a favorite of corporate aviation departments and private pilots alike.”    

