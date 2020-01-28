Richmond International Airport Reports 4.38 Million Passengers in 2019, a New Annual Record

December’s 12.7 percent increase marks a strong 2019 finish as consecutive record months tally increases to 27.

Jan 28th, 2020

At the monthly meeting of the Capital Region Airport Commission, Richmond International Airport (RIC) today reported a new annual record of 4,379,663 passengers, eclipsing the previous mark established a year ago by 7.4 percent. Additionally, with a passenger traffic count of 381,767, December 2019 established a new December record, topping last year’s mark by 12.7 percent. The Airport has reported 27 consecutive months of record traffic.

Moreover, in 2019 the Airport reported annual increases in total cargo, gaining 1.0 percent to 140 million pounds handled, and in aircraft operations, showing 5.3 percent growth in aircraft movements versus the previous year.

Month of December

In December, all signatory carriers, including Southwest (+18.8 percent), United (+13.6 percent), Spirit (+12.9 percent), and Delta (+12.4 percent), reported year-over-year passenger growth. Delta Air Lines was the market share leader, claiming a 30.3 percent share of passenger traffic, followed by American and United.

Total cargo, measured as a sum of freight and mail, increased 2.0 percent in December versus the year-ago period and total operations gained 7.6 percent over December 2018.

View the monthly aviation summary here: https://flyrichmond.com/airport-information/#monthly-statistics.

Financials

Through December, operating revenues for the fiscal year to date totaled $27.3 million, greater than budget by $749 thousand or 2.8 percent. For the same period, operating expenses totaled $13.4 million, less than the budget by ($544) thousand or (3.9 percent).

Additional Matters

Additional items discussed at the January Commission meeting include:

  • Allegiant will inaugurate a new twice-weekly service to Punta Gorda/Fort Myers (PGD) on February 14, 2020. Seasonal service to Punta Gorda represents Allegiant’s fifth destination from Richmond, joining St. Pete/Clearwater (PIE), Orlando/Sanford (SFB), Nashville (BNA), and Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ).
  • The Commission welcomed two new members, C. James Williams III and Christopher M. Winslow, appointed by Chesterfield County.
  • Mid-year budget adjustments were approved for the Capital Budget, increasing the budget by $5.405 million to support a variety of capital projects including the conversion of Runway 7/25 to a taxiway, security checkpoint expansion, and parking garage refurbishment. The sources for the increased Capital Budget include various federal, state, and local funds as well as facility charges.
  • The President and CEO was authorized to execute a lease agreement between the Commission and Aviation Facilities Company, Inc. (AFCO) for warehouse space in Cargo Building #3 and parking spaces adjacent to the facility.


More in Airports & Municipalities
Reno-Tahoe International Hits 4.45 Million Passenger Mark in 2019
Jan 23rd, 2020
Airfares at CVG Remain Lowest in Region
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ontario International Airport Welcomed 5.5 Million Passengers in 2019, Most Since 2008
Jan 22nd, 2020
Delta Air Lines passenger Keith O&rsquo;Brien (left), and Southwest passenger Karen Burleson, were surprised as the &ldquo;GRRand Passengers&rdquo; as the Ford Airport celebrated its record-setting 2019
Ford Airport Sets Record for Seventh Straight Year, Surprises GRRand Passengers
Jan 21st, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Southwest Florida International Airport Reports Record-Breaking December and Year-End Traffic
Jan 21st, 2020
Farnborough Airport Announces Record Air Traffic Movements for Third Consecutive Year
Jan 21st, 2020
Prague Airport Terminal
Vaclav Havel Airport Prague Breaks a Record: 17.8 Million Handled Passengers in 2019
Jan 16th, 2020
Airport Passenger Traffic Continues Record Growth Pattern
Jan 16th, 2020
Jet On Taxiway Alpha
Medford Airport Experiences Record Growth
Jan 15th, 2020
Orlando Airport Leaders to Consider Deferring $15 an Hour Living Wage
The uncertainties from a related South Florida court decision and the coming election’s constitutional Amendment 2 that would boost minimum wages statewide to $15 an hour are further reasons for delay.
Jan 15th, 2020
Muc Pressetermin Lammers 4
Jost Lammers in the Captain's Seat as President and CEO Since January 1
Jan 9th, 2020
Kdpa
Annual Flight Operations at Dupage Airport Reach Highest Level Since 2005
Dec 17th, 2019
Asdfadf
Heathrow Primary Students Un-Wrap Christmas at the Airport
Dec 10th, 2019