Richmond International Airport Reports 4.38 Million Passengers in 2019, a New Annual Record

At the monthly meeting of the Capital Region Airport Commission, Richmond International Airport (RIC) today reported a new annual record of 4,379,663 passengers, eclipsing the previous mark established a year ago by 7.4 percent. Additionally, with a passenger traffic count of 381,767, December 2019 established a new December record, topping last year’s mark by 12.7 percent. The Airport has reported 27 consecutive months of record traffic.

Moreover, in 2019 the Airport reported annual increases in total cargo, gaining 1.0 percent to 140 million pounds handled, and in aircraft operations, showing 5.3 percent growth in aircraft movements versus the previous year.

Month of December

In December, all signatory carriers, including Southwest (+18.8 percent), United (+13.6 percent), Spirit (+12.9 percent), and Delta (+12.4 percent), reported year-over-year passenger growth. Delta Air Lines was the market share leader, claiming a 30.3 percent share of passenger traffic, followed by American and United.

Total cargo, measured as a sum of freight and mail, increased 2.0 percent in December versus the year-ago period and total operations gained 7.6 percent over December 2018.

View the monthly aviation summary here: https://flyrichmond.com/airport-information/#monthly-statistics.

Financials

Through December, operating revenues for the fiscal year to date totaled $27.3 million, greater than budget by $749 thousand or 2.8 percent. For the same period, operating expenses totaled $13.4 million, less than the budget by ($544) thousand or (3.9 percent).

Additional Matters

Additional items discussed at the January Commission meeting include:

Allegiant will inaugurate a new twice-weekly service to Punta Gorda/Fort Myers (PGD) on February 14, 2020. Seasonal service to Punta Gorda represents Allegiant’s fifth destination from Richmond, joining St. Pete/Clearwater (PIE), Orlando/Sanford (SFB), Nashville (BNA), and Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ).

The Commission welcomed two new members, C. James Williams III and Christopher M. Winslow, appointed by Chesterfield County.

Mid-year budget adjustments were approved for the Capital Budget, increasing the budget by $5.405 million to support a variety of capital projects including the conversion of Runway 7/25 to a taxiway, security checkpoint expansion, and parking garage refurbishment. The sources for the increased Capital Budget include various federal, state, and local funds as well as facility charges.

The President and CEO was authorized to execute a lease agreement between the Commission and Aviation Facilities Company, Inc. (AFCO) for warehouse space in Cargo Building #3 and parking spaces adjacent to the facility.



