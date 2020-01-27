Orlando International Named ‘Best Large Airport’ In USA Today 10Best Contest

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA)
Jan 27th, 2020

Fans of Orlando International Airport made their voices known as they secured Central Florida’s premier airport the No. 1 spot as the “Best Large Airport” in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Orlando International nabbed the top rank by getting more votes than airports like Tampa International, Dallas/Fort Worth International and Minneapolis-St. Paul International.

“Employees at Orlando International Airport always strive to deliver the best customer service possible, creating a dynamic and exceptional experience for everyone who travels through our facility,” said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “Being named the ‘Best Large Airport’ in a contest entirely determined by a popular vote is rewarding because it confirms that we’ve made fans of not only our local community but by those who choose to travel here.”

The voting process, which took place over four weeks in December and January, drew together Orlando International’s fan base for an opportunity to support Florida’s busiest airport.

“Our supporters are always engaging with us across our social media platforms, telling us we’re their favorite airport,” said Brian Engle, the airport’s Director of Customer Experience. “Our social media team really harvested that positivity and encouraged our nearly 350,000 followers to vote daily.”    

