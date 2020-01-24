A Record 18 Million Guests Traveled Through YYC in 2019

An impressive 18 million guests moved through YYC Calgary International Airport in 2019 breaking a record. That’s over 600,000 more guests traveling through YYC than in 2018, an increase of 3.5 per cent in 2019.

“We’re proud to have achieved another record year, connecting tourists to legendary attractions, locals to that long saved for vacation, reunion or getaway, business travelers to deal-making meetings and cargo to buyers across the globe. Our focus remains on ensuring every guest has a positive experience at YYC and in supporting our airline partners,” said Rob Palmer, vice president finance, strategy and chief financial officer, Calgary Airport Authority.

Serving strong travel demands in Canada and around the world, YYC provided 38 non-stop domestic destinations in addition to growing U.S. and international offerings. In 2019, YYC added two new U.S. and two new European routes, bringing the total number to 88 non-stop destinations across Canada and the globe. Cargo business grew to 4,305 landings, showing a 6.6 per cent increase from 2018. An economic engine driving growth in challenging economic times, YYC continues to add $8 billion in GDP to our region and supports approximately 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Last year’s increased traffic can be credited in part to the success of WestJet’s Dreamliner routes to markets in Europe with direct service to London Gatwick, Paris and Dublin. YYC also has more options to fly to U.S. destinations like Atlanta, Austin, and Boston. Coming in May, guests will be able to get from Calgary to Rome aboard WestJet -- imagine a plate of authentic Italian pasta in under ten hours! We’re also proud to be one of the first airports in Canada to welcome Air Canada’s new fuel efficient, quiet and comfortable Airbus A220 aircraft initially from Montreal to Calgary.

YYC achieved these impressive results despite the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max in March 2019. According to InterVISTAS, YYC was the fourth most impacted airport in North America and eighth most impacted in the world by the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max in terms of flights. As a result of the grounding, we estimate 2,300 fewer flights and 300,000 fewer available seats from or through YYC. We look forward to the return of the aircraft when Canadian and international regulators approve it for flight.