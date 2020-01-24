A Record 18 Million Guests Traveled Through YYC in 2019

Calgary Airport Authority (YYC)
Jan 24th, 2020

An impressive 18 million guests moved through YYC Calgary International Airport in 2019 breaking a record. That’s over 600,000 more guests traveling through YYC than in 2018, an increase of 3.5 per cent in 2019.

“We’re proud to have achieved another record year, connecting tourists to legendary attractions, locals to that long saved for vacation, reunion or getaway, business travelers to deal-making meetings and cargo to buyers across the globe. Our focus remains on ensuring every guest has a positive experience at YYC and in supporting our airline partners,” said Rob Palmer, vice president finance, strategy and chief financial officer, Calgary Airport Authority.

Serving strong travel demands in Canada and around the world, YYC provided 38 non-stop domestic destinations in addition to growing U.S. and international offerings. In 2019, YYC added two new U.S. and two new European routes, bringing the total number to 88 non-stop destinations across Canada and the globe. Cargo business grew to 4,305 landings, showing a 6.6 per cent increase from 2018. An economic engine driving growth in challenging economic times, YYC continues to add $8 billion in GDP to our region and supports approximately 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Last year’s increased traffic can be credited in part to the success of WestJet’s Dreamliner routes to markets in Europe with direct service to London Gatwick, Paris and Dublin. YYC also has more options to fly to U.S. destinations like Atlanta, Austin, and Boston. Coming in May, guests will be able to get from Calgary to Rome aboard WestJet -- imagine a plate of authentic Italian pasta in under ten hours! We’re also proud to be one of the first airports in Canada to welcome Air Canada’s new fuel efficient, quiet and comfortable Airbus A220 aircraft initially from Montreal to Calgary.

YYC achieved these impressive results despite the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max in March 2019. According to InterVISTAS, YYC was the fourth most impacted airport in North America and eighth most impacted in the world by the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max in terms of flights. As a result of the grounding, we estimate 2,300 fewer flights and 300,000 fewer available seats from or through YYC. We look forward to the return of the aircraft when Canadian and international regulators approve it for flight.

More in Airports & Municipalities
Adfs
LAX Introduces New 'Fly Quieter' Program for Aircraft Operators
Jan 21st, 2020
Southwest Florida International Airport Reports Record-Breaking December and Year-End Traffic
Jan 21st, 2020
Farnborough Airport Announces Record Air Traffic Movements for Third Consecutive Year
Jan 21st, 2020
Prague Airport Terminal
Vaclav Havel Airport Prague Breaks a Record: 17.8 Million Handled Passengers in 2019
Jan 16th, 2020
Airport Passenger Traffic Continues Record Growth Pattern
Jan 16th, 2020
Jet On Taxiway Alpha
Medford Airport Experiences Record Growth
Jan 15th, 2020
Orlando Airport Leaders to Consider Deferring $15 an Hour Living Wage
The uncertainties from a related South Florida court decision and the coming election’s constitutional Amendment 2 that would boost minimum wages statewide to $15 an hour are further reasons for delay.
Jan 15th, 2020
Muc Pressetermin Lammers 4
Jost Lammers in the Captain's Seat as President and CEO Since January 1
Jan 9th, 2020
Kdpa
Annual Flight Operations at Dupage Airport Reach Highest Level Since 2005
Dec 17th, 2019
Asdfadf
Heathrow Primary Students Un-Wrap Christmas at the Airport
Dec 10th, 2019
000 177
Moscow Domodedovo Celebrates Its Renewed Name With Polonaise and Chemistry Experiments
Dec 6th, 2019
Doles Headshot
Mark Doles Named Executive Director of DuPage Airport Authority
Dec 2nd, 2019
SFO Recognizes 20th Anniversary of Transgender Day of Remembrance with Flag-Raising Ceremony
Nov 25th, 2019
New Destinations and Early Return of Seasonal Service Boosts Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Passenger Numbers
Nov 19th, 2019