Kansas City International Airport Has Third Busiest Year in its History

City of Kansas City Aviation Department
Jan 23rd, 2020

The City of Kansas City, Mo., Aviation Department reports that 11,795,635 passengers traveled through Kansas City International Airport in 2019, down 0.5 percent from 2018. December totals were down 0.3 percent from 2018 figures, with 945,136 passengers arriving and departing through KCI’s gates during the month. December passenger boarding were up 0.4 percent, with a total of 480,439, and down 0.6 percent for the year with 5,900,390 passengers enplaned in 2019.

"Kansas City International Airport experienced its third busiest year since opening in 1972 and its second busiest December in airport history," said Pat Klein, director of aviation. "We thank our customers for flying and our airline partners for providing air service throughout the US and beyond."

Air cargo tonnages, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, for all carriers at KCI were up 1.1 percent in December with a total of 18.6 million pounds handled. Year to date, 212 million pounds have been handled, down 0.2 percent. Air freight handled at KCI during December amounted to 18.1 million pounds, up 1.6 percent year-over-year. For 2019, air freight was up 0.1 percent with a total of 205.7 million pounds handled. Air mail for December was down 14.0 percent from December 2018 with 491,143 pounds handled. Air mail was down 9.0 percent in 2019 with 6.3 million pounds handled.

The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for December 2019 was 168. Service was offered to 45 nonstop markets. There was an average of 36,662 arriving and departing seats available in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported seven daily departures for December.

The Kansas City Airport System is an Enterprise Fund Department of the City of Kansas City, Mo., and is supported wholly by airport user charges. No general fund tax revenues are used for the administration, promotion, operation, or maintenance of the airports in the system. Visit flykci.com for more information. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.


