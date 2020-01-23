Reno-Tahoe International Hits 4.45 Million Passenger Mark in 2019

Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO)
Jan 23rd, 2020

For the first time since 2008, Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) served almost 4.5 million passengers, up 5.7 percent over 2018, and the fifth consecutive increase in year-over-year passenger growth.

The record growth at RNO can be attributed to the community’s “team” approach to air service. The Regional Air Service Corporation, Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Board of Trustees and RNO’s Air Service Development team have worked in concert to bring new flights and seats.

Passenger traffic at RNO has grown an astounding 35 percent since 2014 as a result of the introduction of larger aircraft on several west coast routes and added frequencies to existing markets such as Alaska Airlines to Portland and American Airlines to Chicago and Dallas. In addition, markets that used to be seasonal, like United Airlines to Houston, were upgraded to daily, year-round service, also contributing to the increase in travelers through RNO in 2019.

The upward trend in passenger traffic is expected to continue into May 2020 when Allegiant Airlines will double its capacity to Las Vegas and Alaska Airlines will upgrade from 76-seat aircraft to 737’s on three of its four round-trip flights to Seattle. Delta’s recent announcement to shift RNO – Atlanta service from seasonal to daily in February also gives more opportunities for travelers to fly in and out of Reno-Tahoe.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport ended the year strong with increased passenger counts during the holidays. In December 2019, the airport recorded 55 consecutive months of year-over-year monthly passenger growth with 381,897 passengers, up 11.9 percent over December 2018.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport currently offers 65 daily non-stop departures to 21 destinations on nine commercial airlines.


More in Airports & Municipalities
Southwest Florida International Airport Reports Record-Breaking December and Year-End Traffic
Jan 21st, 2020
Farnborough Airport Announces Record Air Traffic Movements for Third Consecutive Year
Jan 21st, 2020
Prague Airport Terminal
Vaclav Havel Airport Prague Breaks a Record: 17.8 Million Handled Passengers in 2019
Jan 16th, 2020
Airport Passenger Traffic Continues Record Growth Pattern
Jan 16th, 2020
Jet On Taxiway Alpha
Medford Airport Experiences Record Growth
Jan 15th, 2020
Orlando Airport Leaders to Consider Deferring $15 an Hour Living Wage
The uncertainties from a related South Florida court decision and the coming election’s constitutional Amendment 2 that would boost minimum wages statewide to $15 an hour are further reasons for delay.
Jan 15th, 2020
Muc Pressetermin Lammers 4
Jost Lammers in the Captain's Seat as President and CEO Since January 1
Jan 9th, 2020
Kdpa
Annual Flight Operations at Dupage Airport Reach Highest Level Since 2005
Dec 17th, 2019
Asdfadf
Heathrow Primary Students Un-Wrap Christmas at the Airport
Dec 10th, 2019
000 177
Moscow Domodedovo Celebrates Its Renewed Name With Polonaise and Chemistry Experiments
Dec 6th, 2019
Doles Headshot
Mark Doles Named Executive Director of DuPage Airport Authority
Dec 2nd, 2019
SFO Recognizes 20th Anniversary of Transgender Day of Remembrance with Flag-Raising Ceremony
Nov 25th, 2019
New Destinations and Early Return of Seasonal Service Boosts Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Passenger Numbers
Nov 19th, 2019
Airport Overview 2 Media
Wall Street Journal Ranks America’s Friendliest Airport Number One in the U.S.
PHX ranks high for short wait times, dining and WiFi
Nov 13th, 2019