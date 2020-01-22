Ontario International Airport Welcomed 5.5 Million Passengers in 2019, Most Since 2008

Ontario International Airport (ONT)
Jan 22nd, 2020

Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued its run of impressive growth in 2019, welcoming 5.5 million air travelers for the year, the highest level in more than a decade. America’s fastest-growing airport also drew more cargo activity with shipments of commercial freight up 5.1 percent.

“Ontario International Airport is fast becoming the hub of economic activity we believed it could be when we assumed control three years ago,” said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “Ontario’s evolution as a viable option for air travel in Southern California is no longer a dream, but a reality. And the reality is that airlines, air travelers and freight shippers recognize Ontario’s value as a first-rate airport with the infrastructure, services and amenities that appeal to customers.”

During calendar year 2019, ONT passenger volume increased 9.1 percent from 5.1 million in 2018 to more than 5.5 million. Domestic travel rose 8 percent from 4.8 million travelers in 2018 to more than 5.2 million. The number of international passengers increased 33.4 percent from 227,883 to more than 304,000.

Ontario closed 2019 with nearly 515,000 passengers traveling through the airport in December, an increase of 16.7 percent over December 2018. More than 485,000 were domestic passengers while almost 30,000 were international travelers, increases of 16.5 percent and 20.5 percent, respectively.

December was the sixth straight month of double-digit gains in total passenger volume.

Commercial freight also rose significantly in December to more than 88,000 tons, an increase of 18.1 percent over December 2018. For the year, freight shipments increased to more than 760,000 tons, up 5.1 percent over 2018.

“The December and year-end numbers show the tremendous momentum with which Ontario begins 2020,” Thorpe said. “We look forward to new service to Newark, Miami and Las Vegas, as well as Central America in the coming months, offering more customers the easy, hassle-free experience that is Ontario’s hallmark.”

In 2019, ONT was the fastest growing airport in the U.S. for the second straight year based on results of the Tested Reader Survey conducted by Global Traveler, a leading industry publication geared to frequent business and luxury travelers. Ontario also holds the designation of favorite alternative airport in the U.S., according to popular web publication Trazee Travel.



December 2019December 2018Percent ChangeYTD 2019YTD 2018Percent Change
Passenger Traffic





Domestic485,086416,52916.55,279,7224,888,0118.0
International29,70324,64420.5304,010227,88333.4
Total514,789441,17316.75,583,7325,115,8949.1
Air Cargo (Tons)





Freight88,22874,69118.1760,045723,0165.1
Mail8321,031-19.421,94828,513-23.0
Total89,60675,72217.6781,993751,5294.1


More in Airports & Municipalities
Prague Airport Terminal
Vaclav Havel Airport Prague Breaks a Record: 17.8 Million Handled Passengers in 2019
Jan 16th, 2020
Airport Passenger Traffic Continues Record Growth Pattern
Jan 16th, 2020
Jet On Taxiway Alpha
Medford Airport Experiences Record Growth
Jan 15th, 2020
Orlando Airport Leaders to Consider Deferring $15 an Hour Living Wage
The uncertainties from a related South Florida court decision and the coming election’s constitutional Amendment 2 that would boost minimum wages statewide to $15 an hour are further reasons for delay.
Jan 15th, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Kdpa
Annual Flight Operations at Dupage Airport Reach Highest Level Since 2005
Dec 17th, 2019
Asdfadf
Heathrow Primary Students Un-Wrap Christmas at the Airport
Dec 10th, 2019
000 177
Moscow Domodedovo Celebrates Its Renewed Name With Polonaise and Chemistry Experiments
Dec 6th, 2019
Doles Headshot
Mark Doles Named Executive Director of DuPage Airport Authority
Dec 2nd, 2019
SFO Recognizes 20th Anniversary of Transgender Day of Remembrance with Flag-Raising Ceremony
Nov 25th, 2019
New Destinations and Early Return of Seasonal Service Boosts Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Passenger Numbers
Nov 19th, 2019
Airport Overview 2 Media
Wall Street Journal Ranks America’s Friendliest Airport Number One in the U.S.
PHX ranks high for short wait times, dining and WiFi
Nov 13th, 2019
SFO Scores Multiple National Awards for Marketing and Communications
Nov 11th, 2019
Casper / Natrona County International Airport Records an 18 Percent Increase in Passengers in October
Nov 8th, 2019