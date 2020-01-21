Southwest Florida International Airport Reports Record-Breaking December and Year-End Traffic

Lee County Port Authority
Jan 21st, 2020

During December, 1,077,818 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Fla., an increase of 12.4 percent compared to December 2018. Year-end passenger traffic was up 9.1 percent compared to last year.

“December 2019 was the best December in the 37-year history of the airport and we reached a new annual traffic record of 10,225,180 passengers,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., acting executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. “We appreciate the support of our airline partners in providing excellent air service and thank the traveling public for continuing to use RSW as their airport of choice.”

The traffic leader in December was Delta Air Lines with 187,064 passengers traveling to and from Fort Myers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (161,041), Spirit (138,925), Frontier (137,715) and American (137,090).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 9,314 aircraft operations, an increase of 9.5 percent compared to December 2018. Page Field saw 9,926 operations, an 18.2 percent increase from December 2018.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 10.2 million passengers in 2019 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit www.flylcpa.com or Like Us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/flyRSW.


More in Airports & Municipalities
Jet On Taxiway Alpha
Medford Airport Experiences Record Growth
Jan 15th, 2020
Orlando Airport Leaders to Consider Deferring $15 an Hour Living Wage
The uncertainties from a related South Florida court decision and the coming election’s constitutional Amendment 2 that would boost minimum wages statewide to $15 an hour are further reasons for delay.
Jan 15th, 2020
Muc Pressetermin Lammers 4
Jost Lammers in the Captain's Seat as President and CEO Since January 1
Jan 9th, 2020
Kdpa
Annual Flight Operations at Dupage Airport Reach Highest Level Since 2005
Dec 17th, 2019
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
000 177
Moscow Domodedovo Celebrates Its Renewed Name With Polonaise and Chemistry Experiments
Dec 6th, 2019
Doles Headshot
Mark Doles Named Executive Director of DuPage Airport Authority
Dec 2nd, 2019
SFO Recognizes 20th Anniversary of Transgender Day of Remembrance with Flag-Raising Ceremony
Nov 25th, 2019
New Destinations and Early Return of Seasonal Service Boosts Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Passenger Numbers
Nov 19th, 2019
Airport Overview 2 Media
Wall Street Journal Ranks America’s Friendliest Airport Number One in the U.S.
PHX ranks high for short wait times, dining and WiFi
Nov 13th, 2019
SFO Scores Multiple National Awards for Marketing and Communications
Nov 11th, 2019
Casper / Natrona County International Airport Records an 18 Percent Increase in Passengers in October
Nov 8th, 2019
Statement from Executive Director Rick Cotton on the FAA’s completion of its environmental review for the Terminal 8 Improvements Project at John F. Kennedy International Airport
Nov 7th, 2019
Passenger Traffic Continues to Grow at ROA
September traffic was up 13.9 percent at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport as 2019 continues trend of strong traffic growth.
Oct 31st, 2019