Southwest Florida International Airport Reports Record-Breaking December and Year-End Traffic

During December, 1,077,818 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Fla., an increase of 12.4 percent compared to December 2018. Year-end passenger traffic was up 9.1 percent compared to last year.

“December 2019 was the best December in the 37-year history of the airport and we reached a new annual traffic record of 10,225,180 passengers,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., acting executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. “We appreciate the support of our airline partners in providing excellent air service and thank the traveling public for continuing to use RSW as their airport of choice.”

The traffic leader in December was Delta Air Lines with 187,064 passengers traveling to and from Fort Myers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (161,041), Spirit (138,925), Frontier (137,715) and American (137,090).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 9,314 aircraft operations, an increase of 9.5 percent compared to December 2018. Page Field saw 9,926 operations, an 18.2 percent increase from December 2018.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 10.2 million passengers in 2019 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit www.flylcpa.com or Like Us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/flyRSW.



